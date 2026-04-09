EBID to mobilise $2.69bn under new 2026–2030 growth strategy – Dr George Donkor

Dr George Donkor, President of EBID.

The President of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), Dr George A. N. Donkor, has announced plans to mobilise approximately UA 2 billion (US$2.69 billion) to finance the Bank’s new five-year development strategy aimed at transforming West Africa’s economic landscape.

Delivering his address at the 24th Ordinary Session of the Board of Governors of EBID in Accra on April 8, 2026, Dr Donkor outlined the institution’s new Growth, Resilience and Optimisation (GRO) Strategy, describing it as a bold roadmap designed to position the Bank as a leading development finance institution in the sub-region.

“To finance this ambitious agenda, the Bank will mobilise approximately UA 2 billion (USD 2.69 billion) through diversified funding sources, including capital calls, ESG-themed bonds, and the onboarding of investment-grade Non-Regional Members,” he stated.

The new strategy, covering the period 2026 to 2030, is anchored on three interconnected pillars—Growth, Resilience and Optimisation—designed to address the region’s socio-economic challenges while strengthening institutional performance.

Dr Donkor revealed that 63 per cent of new investments under the strategy will be channelled to private enterprises to stimulate job creation and innovation across member states.

“We aim to direct at least 63% of new commitments toward private enterprises to catalyse job creation and innovation,” he explained.

He further disclosed that more than 41 per cent of the Bank’s resources will be dedicated to climate mitigation and social inclusion projects as part of its commitment to sustainability and resilience.

“Simultaneously, the Bank will embed Environmental, Social, and Governance principles across its operations, dedicating over 41% of resources to climate mitigation and social inclusion projects,” he added.

As part of efforts to strengthen its operational presence, the Bank will open a second regional office in Abuja in 2026, following the successful launch of its first regional office in Abidjan.

“Moreover, in furtherance of our strategy of becoming more responsive to our clients, the Bank will open a second Regional Office in Abuja in 2026,” he stated.

Dr Donkor emphasised that the Bank is working to attract major global financial institutions to strengthen its credibility and funding capacity.

“The Bank is working assiduously to welcome the African Development Bank and BADEA, two triple-A-rated DFIs, in 2026. This will be a game-changer for the Bank,” he said.

He stressed that the overarching goal of the strategy is to drive inclusive growth, reduce poverty and strengthen regional integration.

“Our goal remains clear: to deliver enduring value to our stakeholders, reduce poverty, and advance regional integration in an increasingly uncertain global environment,” he stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.