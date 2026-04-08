EBID records strong financial growth amid global economic uncertainty – Ato Forson

Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Ghana's Minister for Finance and current Chair of the Board of Governors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), has announced that the bank delivered a strong financial performance in 2025 despite a challenging global economic environment.

Speaking at the 24th Ordinary Session of the Board of Governors in Accra, he said the bank showed resilience and strategic clarity.

Dr Forson explained that global economic conditions were difficult, noting that “the global economy in 2025 navigated a landscape marked by what some have termed the ‘Great Wedge’,” which he described as “a profound divergence in growth dynamics.” He added that this created “a ‘steady but narrow’ global growth path, the benefits of which were unevenly distributed.”

Despite these challenges, the bank recorded strong financial gains. “Financially, the bank delivered strong and sustained growth,” he said, revealing that “the balance sheet expanded from US$1.97 billion in 2024 to US$2.39 billion as at end 2025.” He further noted that “profitability also strengthened, rising from US$8.55 million to US$9.75 million in 2025.”

The Finance Minister attributed the performance to strong leadership and governance, stating that “the performance is a testament to the strong and effective oversight of this Board, as well as the dedication and professionalism of the Management and staff.”

He also praised the President of the bank, Dr George Agyekum Donkor and his team for their role.

Dr Forson emphasised that the bank’s success reinforces its regional importance, stressing that “with resilience and strategic clarity, this Bank strengthened its role as a driver of regional development.”

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