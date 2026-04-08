Ato Forson urges ECOWAS states to honour EBID capital commitments

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Ghana's Minister for Finance and current Chair of the Board of Governors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has called on ECOWAS member states to fulfil their financial obligations to bank, warning that delays could undermine the bank’s growth.

He made the appeal during the 24th Ordinary Session of the Board of Governors in Accra.

Dr Forson recalled a key 2022 decision, stating that “it was agreed that EBID’s authorised capital should increase… to US$3.4 billion,” alongside “a call for the third tranche of subscriptions amounting to US$411.4 million.” He noted that the agreed deadline for full payment was December 2025.

However, he expressed concern over low compliance, revealing that “only four Member States, namely, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, and Togo, have fully met their obligations.”

Dr Forson added that “while US$102.5 million was received in 2025, outstanding arrears still stand at approximately US$256 million.”

He stressed the importance of timely contributions, warning that “timely capital payments are critical. It strengthens EBID’s leverage and sustains its growth and impact across our region.”

He further emphasised that “expanding our capital base is essential to strengthening our ability to finance transformative development projects.”

Dr Forson therefore urged member states to act decisively, declaring, “in light of the missed December 2025 deadline, I urge all Member States to act with renewed commitment in fulfilling their obligations to the Bank.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.