Ecowas Bank for Investment and Development targets SMEs in Ghana with fresh funding for 2026

Dr George Agyekum Donkor

President of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), George Agyekum Donkor, has revealed plans to roll out fresh funding support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana this year.

The move, he said, is part of efforts to strengthen SMEs, given their critical role in Ghana’s economy.

Dr Agyekum Donkor disclosed this in an interview with JoyBusiness in Accra.

He explained that the funding will be channelled through commercial banks in Ghana to ensure it reaches targeted businesses.

According to him, the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to prioritise private-sector growth while sustaining investments in infrastructure and social projects within the public sector to drive long-term development.

“SME/SMI financing is critical in the Bank’s strategy going forward, with approximately 22% of commitments reserved for the sector,” he said.

He added that the Bank will also prioritise ESG-focused projects across both public and private sectors.

“Bank will support ESG-themed projects across the public and private sectors of the economy, with a view to fostering environmental consciousness and inclusive growth,” he noted.

EBID and Ghana

Dr Donkor praised Ghana’s economic managers for policies implemented over the past year, which he said have helped stabilise the economy.

He noted that recent developments have encouraged the Bank to deepen its support to help consolidate the gains.

“Ghana’s continuous need for infrastructure development cannot be overemphasised,” he said.

He added that EBID has financed several projects across sectors, including energy, healthcare, roads, hospitality, finance and SMEs.

“These interventions have undoubtedly supported the growth in economic activity. The Bank will continue to intervene in these and other areas, be they public or private,” he stated.

Among key projects financed in Ghana are the construction and operation of the Marriott Hotel in Accra by African Hospitality Limited, partial financing of the Garden City Mall in Kumasi, and a line of credit to Ghana Home Loans Limited to support mortgage financing.

Over the years, EBID has evolved into a fully-fledged development finance institution, supporting member states in addressing infrastructure, social, and institutional challenges across the ECOWAS region.

EBID and 2025 financials

The Bank reported strong performance in 2025 across key operational metrics.

Project approvals grew by 114.8%, exceeding targets by over 340%. New commitments increased by 83.6%, surpassing targets by more than 220%.

Resource mobilisation rose by 7.9%, while loan disbursements climbed by 48.5%, both beating their respective targets. Profit also grew by 13.3%.

Dr Donkor said the Bank doubled its loan book and balance sheet over the Strategy 2025 period, while strengthening its risk management practices.

“It is not surprising that Fitch affirmed its ‘B’ rating, revising its outlook from ‘Stable’ to ‘Positive’ in April 2026, after having reviewed its performance in 2025,” he said.

He noted that this performance was achieved despite a challenging operating environment marked by geopolitical pressures and regional fragmentation.

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