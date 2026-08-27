Gov’t must fund CSIR to develop biological plastic alternatives – Zanetor

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister-designate for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has called on the government to channel funding to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to develop locally produced alternatives to plastic.
Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, she said Ghana’s efforts to tackle the growing plastic waste crisis should go beyond bans and restrictions to include investment in research into environmentally friendly substitutes.
According to her, the CSIR is well positioned to research and develop biological alternatives using locally available agricultural products such as cassava and hemp.
“I believe that there's a policy on plastic waste that we have as a country, and that is supposed to encompass how we plan to address this.
“What I believe can be done in addition to this is to channel some funding towards the CSIR, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, so that they can actually look into biological alternatives,” she said.
She cited cassava and hemp among the plant-based materials that could be explored in producing alternatives to conventional plastics.
“We have a lot of plant produce that can be used to make plastic alternatives which can break down and don't actually persevere in the environment,” she added.
Her proposal forms part of a broader call for Ghana to combine policy interventions, research and innovation in addressing the country's persistent plastic waste challenge as the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has announced that Ghana will officially ban the production, importation, distribution, sale and use of polystyrene foam products, commonly known as Styrofoam or takeaway packs, from January 1, 2027.
The ban is part of a broader national strategy to tackle plastic pollution, improve environmental sanitation, and promote sustainable consumption practices across the country.
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