Banking and Finance

Absa Bank concludes Island Escape campaign, rewards customers with dream getaways

Source: Absa Bank  
  17 August 2026 9:53am
Charles Addo, Director for Personal and Private Banking at Absa Bank Ghana Limited
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Absa Bank Ghana Ltd has concluded its Island Escape Campaign, rewarding 13 lucky customers with unforgettable travel experiences while reinforcing the benefits of using its card payment solutions for everyday transactions.

Over the course of the campaign, four customers won all-expenses-paid trips for two to Mauritius, while nine others received fully sponsored weekend trips to some of Ghana's premier resorts.

The Island Escape Campaign rewarded customers for embracing the convenience and security of using Absa card payment solutions. Customers earned entries into the draw by spending a minimum of GH¢350 using an Absa debit or credit card, with every additional GH¢350 spent increasing their chances of winning.

Charles Addo, Director, Personal and Private Banking at Absa Bank Ghana LTD, said the campaign reflected the bank’s focus on making everyday payments more convenient, secure and rewarding for customers.

“The Island Escape Campaign gave us an opportunity to reward customers for choosing secure and convenient ways to pay. Beyond the travel experiences, the campaign was about helping customers recognise the value they can derive from using their Absa cards for everyday transactions. We will continue to develop propositions that respond to customers’ changing needs and make their banking experience more rewarding,” he said.

The campaign draws were conducted under the supervision of officials from the National Lottery Authority (NLA), ensuring a transparent and credible winner selection process.

Throughout the campaign, customers were also educated on the range of benefits available through Absa's card offerings, including secure cashless payments, access to airport lounges for eligible cardholders, exclusive discounts with selected merchant partners, and enhanced convenience for both local and international transactions.

The campaign illustrates Absa’s commitment to delivering rewarding experiences that go beyond everyday banking and creating meaningful value for customers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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