Ghana’s new investment law to reduce bureaucracy, strengthen investor confidence – GIPC CEO

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Simon Madjie, says Ghana’s new investment law will establish a one-stop shop to streamline business processes and reduce bureaucratic delays.
According to the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) Bill had been passed by Parliament and was undergoing legal review ahead of presidential assent. Once assented to, it would become part of Ghana’s investment legal framework.
Speaking at the 2026 Ghana-European Union Partnership Dialogue in Accra, Mr Madjie said the legislation was designed to improve the ease of doing business and create a more efficient and investor-friendly environment.
“Part of the new law is the creation of a one-stop shop for businesses. Our intention is to ensure that we cut down on some of the red tape that investors and businesses face,” he stated.
The GIPC CEO also disclosed that the Bill provided for an Investor Grievance Mechanism to address investor concerns early and prevent disputes from escalating.
“Our objective is to deal with investor grievances early before they escalate into full-blown disputes,” he said, adding that unresolved disputes could undermine investor confidence and future investment inflows.
Mr Madjie said government reforms, including VAT simplification, tax digitalisation and the removal of some taxes such as the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) and betting tax, were aimed at improving the overall business environment.
He further highlighted port reforms, including the Authorised Economic Operator system and Publican AI supported customs valuation under the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), to enhance efficiency and transparency.
According to him, the reforms formed part of broader efforts in the energy and financial sectors to strengthen Ghana’s investment climate and position the country as a preferred destination for investment.
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