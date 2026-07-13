Ghana and France build a future of investment

Economic confidence is rarely built through policy announcements alone. It is shaped through sustained dialogue, trusted partnerships and the ability of governments to translate opportunities into practical investment pathways.

Ghana’s renewed engagement with France reflects this approach, combining high-level presidential diplomacy with targeted investor outreach led by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC). From discussions between President John Dramani Mahama and French President Emmanuel Macron to direct conversations with members of the French business community, the message has remained clear: Ghana is committed to building partnerships anchored in stability, reform and shared economic growth.

The bilateral engagement between the two leaders took place in April at the Élysée Palace in Paris as part of a series of high-level discussions aimed at deepening cooperation between Ghana and France. The talks covered a broad range of issues, including security cooperation, infrastructure development, regional stability and economic collaboration.

Maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea featured prominently, reflecting the shared interest of both countries in safeguarding trade routes and strengthening regional security. Ghana’s strategic role as host of the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was also mentioned, with emphasis on the importance of modern transport infrastructure in facilitating continental trade and economic integration.

President Macron reaffirmed France’s continued partnership with Ghana in key areas such as security, health, education and innovation. The discussions underscored the longstanding relationship between the two countries and their shared commitment to sustainable development, resilience and economic progress.

Presenting Ghana’s investment opportunities to France

Complementing the presidential dialogue, the GIPC, in collaboration with the Embassy of Ghana in France, organised an investment webinar aimed at engaging the French business community.

The webinar series, an initiative of GIPC Chief Executive Officer, Mr Simon Madjie, forms part of Ghana’s broader economic diplomacy strategy to promote investment opportunities internationally. It also supports the Centre’s mandate to work with Ghana’s seventy-one diplomatic missions and consulates abroad to attract foreign direct investment.

Held under the theme, “Ghana is Open for Business: Unlocking Opportunities for Investors,” the session provided French investors and business representatives with insights into Ghana’s investment environment, priority sectors and ongoing government reforms.

Opportunities emphasized included digital and financial services, agriculture and agro-processing, real estate, education, healthcare and mining sectors identified as critical to Ghana’s economic transformation agenda.

Mr Kwame Kesse-Agyepong, Head of Investment Promotion and Business Development at GIPC, welcomed participants and outlined Ghana’s investment advantages, while emphasising the Centre’s role in facilitating foreign investment in line with its statutory mandate.

Strengthening investor confidence through reform

Following the presentation, participants engaged GIPC officials in an interactive session focused on investment procedures, incentives, regulatory requirements and operational considerations for businesses seeking to establish themselves in Ghana.

Ms Victoria Cobbah, Head of Regional and Global Operations at GIPC, underscored government initiatives designed to improve investor experience and strengthen coordination among public institutions.

She explained that GIPC has expanded its regional presence through zonal offices serving various parts of the country, including the Ashanti Region, the Volta and Oti Regions, the Eastern region, the northern regions through Tamale, and the Western and Central Regions through Takoradi. Additional offices are being developed as part of efforts to decentralise services and make investment support more accessible.

A key reform emphasized was the introduction of an expedited process that enables investment certificates to be issued within twenty-four hours, provided all required documentation is complete. Similar fast-track measures implemented by the Office of the Registrar of Companies have also improved the efficiency of business registration processes.

These reforms reflect Ghana’s broader commitment to reducing administrative barriers, improving the ease of doing business and enhancing investor confidence.

Encouraging sustainable and responsible investment

Participants also sought clarification on incentives available for specific sectors, including education and environmentally sustainable projects.

Ms Cobbah explained that incentives are assessed based on the nature, scale and objectives of individual investments. She noted that Ghana’s investment policy direction increasingly encourages projects that contribute to sustainability, innovation and responsible business practices.

She reaffirmed GIPC’s readiness to provide guidance and support to prospective investors throughout the establishment process.

Economic stability and sector opportunities

In her closing remarks, Ghana’s Ambassador to France, H.E. Mavis Ama Frimpong, expressed appreciation to participants and reaffirmed the Embassy’s commitment to strengthening economic relations between Ghana and France.

She highlighted recent improvements in Ghana’s macroeconomic environment, including declining inflation and currency stabilisation, as indicators of a more predictable investment climate. The Ambassador drew attention to opportunities in healthcare, agriculture, information and communication technology, education and mining. She also emphasised Ghana’s agricultural potential, including its significant arable land resources available for commercial investment.

She further referenced Ghana’s ambition to expand value addition in cocoa processing and identified the Volta Economic Corridor as an emerging area with significant development potential.

A coordinated pathway to sustainable growth

Ghana’s engagement with France demonstrates a coordinated approach to economic diplomacy, one that combines political leadership, institutional reform and direct engagement with investors.

By improving investment facilitation processes, decentralising services and maintaining constructive dialogue with international partners, Ghana continues to position itself as a transparent, accessible and reform-oriented destination for investment.

From diplomatic discussions in Paris to conversations with French businesses, the central message remains consistent: Ghana is seeking partnerships that deliver sustainable growth, shared prosperity and long-term economic cooperation.

The writer is a Communications Specialist and Policy Analyst.

Email: rapetorgbor@gmail.com

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.