Wontumi first casualty of ORAL, others could follow – Mustapha Gbande

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has described New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, as the first casualty of the government's accountability drive under the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative, warning that others could face similar scrutiny.

Speaking on JoyPrime on 22 July, Mr Gbande alleged that some members of the NPP had issued threats against the NDC and insisted that political actors must be held accountable for their actions regardless of their status or political affiliation.

"Wontumi is the number one casualty of ORAL. Others will follow," he said.

Responding to what he described as threats from some NPP members, Mr Gbande urged them to allow the law to take its course.

"They should allow the law to take its course... they should go to hell," he said.

He maintained that accountability would ultimately prevail, regardless of any attempts to evade justice.

"They should collapse all the laws in this country, extend the prisons, and put all of us in this. But in the next eight years, they will face it squarely," he stated.

Mr Gbande argued that Ghana must reach a stage where politicians can no longer use their positions, party affiliations or influence to shield themselves from accountability.

"This country, if we don't come to a point where the nonsense of politicians taking their names for granted ends, people will lose confidence in political parties."

He also criticised what he described as a culture in which some public office holders use political appointments to accumulate wealth and influence.

"That you come from somewhere, you are nobody; you come and be a minister, the next day you want to own the whole world. Who are you?"

Questioning why some party executives believe they should be immune from scrutiny when their party is in government, he said:

"That because you are party executives, you misbehave because your party is in government and the country cannot deal with you?"

Mr Gbande stressed that no political party or individual should consider themselves above the law.

"You think the rest of the people who are sitting outside, like yourself, don't have sense? Let the NPP go and burn the sea."

He concluded by expressing support for the prosecution of anyone found guilty of corruption or financial misconduct, irrespective of political affiliation.

"Anybody that has stolen money, I am very happy; you go to jail. If I stole money, let me go to jail. If anybody in the NDC steals money now, when they arrest you, I will not step there."

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