Latex Foam, Narh Bita and Adansi Travels secure wins at JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026

Latex Foam, Narh Bita and Adansi Travels have all recorded victories in their respective matches at the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026, with each side claiming narrow wins in a competitive round of fixtures.

Latex Foam began the winning run with a 1-0 victory over Tropo Farms, securing all three points in a tightly contested encounter.

The result reflected the fine margins between the two sides, with Latex Foam managing to find the decisive goal while keeping Tropo Farms at bay for the remainder of the contest.

In another closely fought fixture, Narh Bita edged The Luckiest 1-0.

The match produced another one-goal margin, with Narh Bita doing enough to secure victory and maintain their hopes of making progress in the competition.

The day's third result saw Adansi Travels defeat Chosen Hospital 2-1 in the highest-scoring match among the fixtures reported so far.

Adansi Travels' two goals proved decisive as they held off a response from Chosen Hospital to claim a hard-fought victory.

For the winners, the victories provide an important early boost, while Tropo Farms, The Luckiest and Chosen Hospital will be looking to regroup and produce stronger performances in their next matches.

With the JoySports Invitational Tournament bringing together teams from different organisations, the early fixtures have already delivered closely contested encounters and plenty of interest among supporters.

Latex Foam, Narh Bita and Adansi Travels will now hope to build momentum from their opening victories as the tournament continues, while the defeated sides will be determined to bounce back when they return to action.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.