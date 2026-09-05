Final day of Joy FM Back-to-School Fair: Come shop, save and prepare for the new school year

Parents, guardians and students have one more chance today to shop for school essentials at the Joy FM Back-to-School Discount Fair, as the two-day event enters its final day at the Joy FM Car Park in Kokomlemle, Accra.

The fair, which opened on Friday, has brought together a wide range of vendors offering books, stationery, school bags, shoes, clothing, electronics, sanitary products, groceries and other essentials ahead of the 2026/2027 academic year.

With the event closing at 8:00 pm today, Saturday, September 5, shoppers are being encouraged to make their way to the venue early to explore the available products and take advantage of the discounts and special offers on display.

For parents who attended on Friday, the fair has provided a convenient way to complete several back-to-school purchases in one place.

One parent who visited the fair with his children said he decided to come after hearing about the event on Joy FM.

He said he has several children returning to school, including those at the basic and secondary levels, and wanted them to see the products available at the fair.

“So basically, I heard from the news when I was listening to Joy FM that we are going to have a back-to-school fair here. I have a number of children that are going to school this September, some secondary and then some also basic, and so I brought them here to come and look at what is on exhibition,” he said.

He said the experience had already proved worthwhile, as he had purchased books, shoes and school bags for his children.

“So far, I've been able to get some items for them, books, some shoes, bags, and so far it's been good,” he said.

The parent also praised the prices, saying they were competitive compared with what he had seen elsewhere.

“I think the prices also are good compared to what we see at other places. So, I encourage other people, if they have the time, they can pass by and then look at what they have here. The prices are competitive,” he said.

He urged other parents and guardians to take advantage of the final day.

“They should quickly rush to this place and come for some of the items here because the prices are better than what we see elsewhere. So they should all come and then look at what is here,” he said.

What shoppers can expect today

The fair is offering shoppers the opportunity to compare products and prices from different businesses without having to visit multiple shops to prepare their children for school.

Compu Ghana, the main sponsor, is participating as both sponsor and vendor, with discounts of up to 40 per cent on selected electronics and home appliances, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, printers, routers, headphones, power banks and small fridges.

Its promotion runs until September 20.

Other participating businesses include Flow Glow Impact, Haps Global Logistics Limited, Prestige Children’s Palace, BeGerts Kids, Kingdom Books & Stationery Limited, Paddington Publications Limited, Universal Knowledge Kingdom Limited, SalJay Bookshop, Afram Publications Ghana Limited, Challenge Bookshop, Zonzoom Limited, Media Brain Consult, Unilever Ghana Limited, Shsonline.com and Sunrise Christian High School.

Bookshops and publishers are providing educational materials and stationery, while Prestige Children’s Palace and BeGerts Kids are offering children’s clothing and accessories.

Flow Glow Impact is showcasing sanitary products, while Zonzoom and Media Brain Consult are offering groceries and food products.

Shsonline.com is promoting virtual academic courses and remedial programmes, while Sunrise Christian High School is engaging prospective students and parents.

Final chance to shop

For families yet to complete their back-to-school shopping, today presents the final opportunity to take advantage of the fair’s one-stop shopping experience and the various offers from participating businesses.

The event opens at 8:00 am and runs until 8:00 pm today at the Joy FM Car Park in Kokomlemle, Accra.

Whether you are still looking for school books and stationery, need a new school bag or shoes, or want to pick up other essentials before schools reopen, the Joy FM Back-to-School Discount Fair offers one more opportunity to shop, compare prices and save.

Don’t miss the final day. Come to the Joy FM Car Park in Kokomlemle today and get your back-to-school shopping sorted.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.