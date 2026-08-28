Joy FM Back-to-School PrayerFest set for this Saturday ahead of new academic year

All is set for the maiden edition of the Joy FM Back-to-School PrayerFest, scheduled for Saturday, August 29, ahead of the reopening of schools for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The national on-air prayer gathering will take place from 3:00 am to 5:30 am on Joy FM’s PrayerLine, bringing together parents, students, teachers, guardians and families across the country.

The initiative seeks to commit students, teachers, parents and educational institutions into the hands of God as they prepare for the new academic year.

Beyond school uniforms, books and other essentials, the PrayerFest will provide families with an opportunity to pray for the safety, wellbeing and success of their children throughout the academic year.

The return to school often comes with excitement and new opportunities, but can also raise concerns about students’ safety, academic performance, friendships, choices and the challenges they may face, particularly those who will be away from home.

Participants will therefore pray for God’s protection, wisdom, direction, favour and guidance for students, teachers, parents and educational institutions.

Leading the prayer sessions will be Ps. Ato Acquah, Ps. Kojo Frimpong and Ps. Mike Nii Abossey, alongside other ministers of God.

They include Prophet Theodore Takyi of Theodore Takyi Ministries Worldwide, Rev. Paul Johnson Seadey of Glowing Light Church International and Apostle Benjamin Anokye Atta-Saow of Doers Chapel International, among others.

The prayer sessions will focus on key areas of the academic journey, including students’ safety and protection, academic excellence, wisdom and purpose, character and godly choices, peer influence, the role of teachers and parents, as well as the wellbeing and development of educational institutions.

Participants will also pray for divine direction, favour, breakthroughs and a successful 2026/2027 academic year for students, teachers and families.

Joy FM is encouraging parents, students, teachers, guardians and listeners across the country to join the national prayer gathering ahead of the reopening of schools.

The Joy FM Back-to-School PrayerFest comes off on Saturday, August 29, from 3:00 am to 5:30 am on PrayerLine.

Before they go back to school, let’s cover them in prayer.

Joy FM Back to School Discount Fair returns September 4–5

Meanwhile, Joy FM’s Back to School Discount Fair returns from September 4 to 5 at the Joy FM Car Park in Kokomlemle, Accra, offering parents, guardians and students an opportunity to shop for school essentials at discounted prices.

Read Also: Joy FM Back to School Discount Fair returns September 4–5

The two-day fair, which runs from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm each day, will feature school bags, shoes, stationery, books, uniforms, learning materials and other essentials, alongside activities for families.

Sponsored by Compu Ghana under its brand promise, “Passion for technology,” the fair is designed to make preparations for the new academic year more convenient by bringing vendors and shoppers together at one location.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.