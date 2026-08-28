Joy FM Back to School Discount Fair returns September 4–5

Parents, guardians and students in Accra will have another opportunity to shop for school essentials at discounted prices as the Joy FM Back to School Discount Fair 2026 returns from September 4 to 5.

The two-day event will be held at the Joy FM Car Park in Kokomlemle, Accra, from 8am to 8pm each day.

The fair is designed to make preparations for the new academic year easier by bringing school-related products, special offers, activities and vendors together at one location.

Organisers are inviting parents, guardians, students and families to take advantage of the event to stock up on essential items ahead of the reopening of schools.

The fair is being sponsored by Compu Ghana, under its brand promise, “Passion for technology.”

One-stop shopping for school essentials

The Joy FM Back to School Fair is expected to feature a wide range of products needed by students as they prepare for the new academic year.

These include school bags, shoes, stationery, books, learning materials, uniforms, lunch boxes, water bottles, clothing, accessories and other school-related essentials.

The event also promises activities and entertainment for families, making it more than just a shopping opportunity.

For parents, the one-location shopping experience is expected to reduce the stress associated with moving around different parts of Accra in search of school supplies.

The previous edition of the fair highlighted this convenience, with parents saying the event saved them the difficulty of navigating the city to find school items for their children.

A longstanding Joy FM initiative

The Joy FM Back to School Fair has been a longstanding initiative aimed at connecting parents and students with dealers and service providers in the education and school-supplies sector.

The fair dates back more than a decade. In 2013, for instance, the event provided a one-stop shopping platform for students from nursery through tertiary level, with exhibitors offering school products and related services.

The 2014 edition attracted more than 60 exhibitors, with products ranging from books and shoes to stationery and other school supplies.

By 2015, thousands of parents and guardians had patronised the fair at the Trade Fair Centre, where exhibitors offered school bags, shoes, toys, books, children's computers, uniforms and other items at discounted prices.

The 2017 edition also featured activities including spelling competitions, musical chairs, reading challenges and other children's games alongside the shopping opportunities.

The 2018 edition, which was described as the fifth edition at the time, featured 77 exhibitors and offered discounted school bags, shoes, pens, trunks, clothing and other products. It was expected to attract more than 4,000 visitors.

What to expect in 2026

The 2026 edition is expected to continue that tradition by combining discounted shopping with activities designed to make the back-to-school experience more convenient and enjoyable for families.

The organisers are encouraging shoppers to come prepared to take advantage of available deals while getting the essentials they need for the new school year.

The fair also provides businesses and vendors with an opportunity to put their products directly before parents, students and other potential customers preparing for the academic year.

The 2026 fair is a platform where families can find a variety of back-to-school essentials while benefiting from special offers and greater convenience.

Event details

Event: Joy FM Back to School Discount Fair 2026

Date: September 4–5, 2026

Time: 8am–8pm

Venue: Joy FM Car Park, Kokomlemle, Accra

Sponsor: Compu Ghana

Parents, guardians, students and members of the public are encouraged to make the Joy FM Back to School Discount Fair part of their preparations for the new academic year.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.