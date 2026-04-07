GSA starts nationwide sensitisation of haulage truck drivers ahead of Axle Load Enforcement

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA / Authority), in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the Joint Association of Port Transport Unions (JAPTU), has launched a nationwide sensitization campaign for haulage truck drivers, aimed at preparing stakeholders for the coming into force of the Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) Supplementary Act on Axle Load Control.

The exercise, which was held in Takoradi and replicated in Kumasi and Tema followed a policy announcement by the Ministry of Roads and Highways on the introduction of the long-anticipated Axle Load Regulations, which were initially scheduled to take effect in January 2026 but was deferred at the instance of GSA to allow for broader stakeholder engagement.

The sensitization campaign seeks to deepen understanding of the policy framework, secure industry buy-in, promote compliance and reduce potential conflicts between enforcement Agencies and Transport operators.

Delivering his remarks, Musa Ibrahim, Executive Secretary of JAPTU, emphasized that the initiative extends beyond road safety concerns. He described the ECOWAS Supplementary Act as a landmark harmonization platform that would strengthen regional trade integration.

“This sensitization is critical not only for safety but also for facilitating trade within the sub-region,” he said. “JAPTU remains committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure transparency, accountability and trust in the implementation process.”

Mr. Ibrahim further noted that JAPTU plays a strategic role within the Maritime and Transport ecosystem and has introduced verification systems among drivers to enhance operational standards.

Also addressing participants, James Hammond, a representative of GIZ, highlighted the importance of the programme under the GIZ Trade Hub initiative, a German government-supported project designed to promote intra-regional trade amongst ECOWAS member states.

“It is important that haulage drivers fully understand the provisions of the Act,” he said. “Compliance will enable them to operate without disruption while protecting road infrastructure through adherence to prescribed load limits.”

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GSA, Mr. Fred Asiedu Dartey, Head of Freight and Logistics, conveyed the appreciation of the Authority to GIZ for its continued support to Transport and Logistics development in West Africa; and to JAPTU for their continuous collaboration exemplified in the speedy mobilization of their members for the workshop.

He underscored the central role of road transport in regional trade, particularly for land-linked countries such as Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. He highlighted that axle load mismanagement contributes to road deterioration, vehicle damage and safety risks.

“The effective implementation of the ECOWAS supplementary Act will enhance compliance across Member States, reduce border delays and improve the overall efficiency of transit corridors,” he stated.

Mrs. Rhoda Djanitey, Principal Officer at the Freight and Logistics Department of the GSA explained that under Section 26 of Act 1122 (2024), haulage drivers will be required to register annually at a fee of GH¢250. Registered operators will receive certification authorizing them to operate across ports and transit corridors within Ghana and the sub-region. She noted that formal registration would also enhance institutional support, citing recent interventions by GSA in facilitating the release of cargo trucks detained in Burkina Faso.

Providing further technical insights, Madam Elizabeth Ajarquah, Manager of Traffic Regulation at the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), noted that Ghana maintains approximately 15,400 kilometres of highways, making axle load control a critical priority given the high cost of road construction and maintenance.

She underscored that the ECOWAS Supplementary Act seeks to harmonize axle load regulations across the sub-region, including standardized vehicle weights, dimensions, Fines and compliance mechanisms, with the ultimate goal of eliminating overloading. Among the enforcement measures to be introduced are compliance technologies such as the “Dead man Switch” to prevent axle tampering, the implementation of corridor-based weighing fees and provisions for auctioning abandoned vehicles after 90 days, in line with regional regulations.

The workshop attracted a diverse group of stakeholders, including haulage drivers from Ghana and neighboring countries, representatives of Transport Unions and key industry institutions such as the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

Ali Braimah, President of the West African Transport Union, who attended the workshop alongside the Transport Minister of Burkina Faso, commended the organizers and encouraged participants to engage constructively in the deliberations.

The nationwide sensitization campaign marks a critical step towards the full implementation of the ECOWAS Axle Load regime. Participants expressed optimism that sustained education and collaboration will lead to improved compliance, enhanced road safety and more efficient regional trade corridors. They also highlighted challenges related to the language barrier they encounter along certain transit corridors within the sub-region and called for deliberate attention to ease the tension associated with that inhibitor to sub-regional trade.

Mr. Musa Ibrahim indicated JAPTU’s willingness to make available the database of their members, if it would be for registration only and would not become a revenue generation venture.

The workshop concluded on a positive note, with participants expressing appreciation for the engagement and calling for the institutionalization of such forum on a quarterly basis to address emerging issues within the haulage industry.

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