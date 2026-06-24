Ancelotti’s quest to end Brazil’s 24-year wait for World Cup glory

We had been told to expect his arrival at 19:15 local time.

Then it was 20:30.

Finally, a little after 21:00 in Miami, in strode Carlo Ancelotti to address the hundreds of journalists waiting to hear his thoughts on Brazil's World Cup meeting with Scotland on Wednesday.

Well, sort of. Questions relating to Scotland for Brazil coach Ancelotti were few and far between.

The Brazilian journalists wanted to know about Neymar, the country's record goalscorer, set to play in the famous yellow for the first time in almost three years.

They wanted to pick Ancelotti's brain about Vinicius Jnr, the Real Madrid superstar who seems to be their best hope of reproducing the kind of fireworks that the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been serving up at this World Cup.

They wanted insight on every aspect of Ancelotti's project to turn this group of talented individuals into a team that can end Brazil's 24-year wait for a World Cup.

Coincidentally, the last time they endured such a barren run, they ended it here in the United States, when Romario, Bebeto et al led the Samba Boys to victory at USA '94.

The Brazilian media wanted to soak up every piece of information their legendary manager was willing to impart on his star-studded squad. Scotland was not high on the agenda.

The return of Neymar

Normally, banging in the most goals – 79 to be precise - in the history of your national team is a sure-fire way to secure undying adulation among the country's fans.

Yet Neymar is not universally loved in his homeland, and his selection ahead of Chelsea's Joao Pedro in the World Cup squad sparked huge debate in Brazil.

He has not played for his country since October 2023 and missed out on the 1-1 draw with Morocco in the Group C opener through injury.

Ancelotti says the 34-year-old former Barcelona and Paris St-Germain striker is ready to make his long-awaited return against Scotland.

"He is available. He trained very well this week. He is fit and ready to play," said Ancelotti.

"We are very happy. He is a high-quality player. He can play half-time or the whole 90 minutes. He's very well, he worked very hard. So he is ready.

"His attitude is very good, and he is in good spirits. He's a good player and team-mate, he's very serious, and we want to put him back to play as soon as possible.

"He brings experience, knowledge and is doing very well."

Vini the main man

It will be fascinating to see how much of the old magic Neymar can conjure, but you suspect if Brazil are to be a fixture at the business end of this tournament, it will be Vincius who will be the catalyst.

Two goals in two games, including a fabulous equaliser when Brazil were 1-0 down and struggling with the all-round excellence of Morocco, have prevented an underwhelming start to the tournament from becoming something more concerning.

"He's playing very well," said Ancelotti, who managed the Brazilian star at Real Madrid before taking over the Selecao in 2025.

"We need to use him even though we have other fantastic players. We have experience, quality and legs. I'm completely satisfied [in] all of them.

"I have to put all the players to adapt to the style of the team."

And therein lies the genius of Ancelotti - taking the big superstars and their bigger egos and making them work as a cohesive unit.

He is the most decorated manager in Champions League history with five trophies, and the only man to win titles in all of Europe's top five leagues.

But leading Brazil to World Cup success would further elevate the Italian's claim to be the greatest manager ever.

A packed converted locker room at Miami Stadium hosted a late-night press conference with the Brazil boss

It's hard to imagine Ancelotti has had too many sleepless nights worrying about a Scotland team that have managed just two shots on target in two group games so far, but he has been around long enough to provide to show anything other than respect to his opponents.

And perhaps he noted how uncomfortable the Scots made life for Morocco in the last 15 minutes or so in Boston, even if they were unable to find a way through.

"Difficult game, as usual," he said. "Scotland has quality, they are fighters, they play really well organised.

"They have really good players, good individuals in [Scott] McTominay, [John] McGinn, who are experienced players who are used to playing this type of game. It will be a very difficult game as usual. We are ready to play a difficult game.

"They are a strong team. They have a very clear strategy. Usually play 4-4-2, long balls. They will try and do a lot of crossing.

"We need to control the match in that sense."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.