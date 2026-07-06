Neymar says Brazil career over after Norway defeat

An emotional Neymar said his international career for Brazil was "over" after his side's 2-1 defeat by Norway at the World Cup.

The 34-year-old came on as a 67th-minute substitute in the last-16 tie but his late penalty was nothing more than a consolation.

"I tried, I tried. Now it's over. I started here, I finished here," said Neymar in an interview with TV Globo following his side's exit.

Neymar's debut for Brazil came at the same stadium in August 2010, when he scored in a 2-0 friendly win, external against the United States.

He has gone on to become Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer with 80 goals, while his 130 appearances for his country puts him second on the all-time list behind Cafu's 142.

Neymar had not played for Brazil since 2023 amid struggles with injuries before being selected in his country's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

He came on as a late substitute in Brazil's final group game - a 3-0 win against Scotland - and his only other outing at this summer's tournament was against Norway.

He was playing at his fourth World Cup - having also played for Brazil at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.