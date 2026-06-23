Concerned Small-Scale Miners destroy 80 chanfans on River Offin

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, Ghana, has destroyed about 80 illegal mining platforms operating on the River Offin as part of a renewed effort to combat illegal mining and protect the country's water bodies.
The operation, which took place in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region, targeted illegal mining activities along sections of the Offin River, an area where galamsey remains widespread despite ongoing government interventions.
The Association said it launched the exercise using its own resources to help safeguard the environment, protect the reputation of legitimate small-scale miners, and support government efforts to tackle illegal mining.
Speaking to the media during the operation, the Director of Operations of the National Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, Ghana, Philip Bawa Ajamujobe, said the action was prompted by increasing public concern over the pollution and destruction of rivers in mining communities.
According to him, the exercise began at Adiembra on the Offin River, near the bridge towards Nyinahin, and extended through communities including Agogosu, Ntobroso, Enyinam, and Akumfere before ending at Tobroso.
Mr Ajamujobe explained that the operation would continue in the coming days because the team was unable to cover all affected areas within the available time.
He said the team encountered extensive environmental destruction during the exercise, particularly along the Offin River.
"We have observed massive destruction of our river bodies, particularly the Offin River, where we have acted before and today. We have destroyed about 80 champion platforms mining in the river bodies," he said.
Mr Ajamujobe revealed that, in addition to removing the illegal mining platforms, the team identified several excavators and heavy-duty machines operating close to the riverbanks. He said some operators were discharging mining waste directly into the river, worsening pollution levels.
He warned individuals engaged in illegal mining activities to desist from practices that threaten water bodies and undermine the work of responsible small-scale miners.
"We will not spare anybody when found," he cautioned.
The Director of Operations also called on traditional authorities in affected communities to take decisive action against persons involved in illegal mining.
He expressed particular concern about the environmental situation in Tobroso, where he said parts of the community had experienced flooding linked to mining activities along the river.
Mr Ajamujobe questioned the role of local authorities and traditional leaders in addressing the destruction, arguing that the extent of the damage was too significant to go unnoticed by community leaders.
The operation also revealed the extent to which illegal miners continue to exploit the river despite intensified anti-galamsey efforts. Upon spotting members of the anti-galamsey taskforce entering the river, several illegal miners reportedly fled into nearby forests to evade arrest.
Others were seen operating excavators along the banks of the Offin River, continuing to discharge mining waste into the water and further pollute the once-clean river.
The Offin River remains an important source of water for domestic, agricultural and industrial use. However, illegal mining activities continue to threaten the river's ecological health, prompting growing calls for stronger enforcement measures and sustained interventions to protect the country's water resources.
The government's fight against illegal mining has already consumed significant public resources as authorities seek to reverse the damage caused by galamsey, which has destroyed forest reserves, degraded fertile lands, and polluted several major rivers across the country.
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