Roads Ministry must disclose full details of road contracts – MFWA

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has called on the Ministry of Roads and Highways to publish details of the more than 1,000 road contracts it says were awarded through open competitive tendering.

His demand follows a defence mounted by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, over allegations that procurement rules were bypassed through extensive sole-sourcing under the government's Big Push road infrastructure programme.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Monday, June 15, Mr Kwakye Ofosu rejected findings contained in an investigative report by The Fourth Estate and the MFWA.

He maintained that the ministry largely complied with procurement regulations, stating that of 1,441 road projects awarded in 2025 and 2026, 1,301 were procured through competitive tendering, representing more than 90 per cent of all contracts.

Mr Braimah, however, questioned the figures and urged the Roads Ministry to make public the projects being referenced, arguing that the contracts highlighted in The Fourth Estate investigation involved major infrastructure projects worth hundreds of millions of cedis rather than smaller maintenance works.

Speaking on Citi FM on Monday, he said, “I am challenging the Ministry of Roads to publish the full list of the 1,000-plus projects that they claim they have awarded and let us see whether that would amount to anywhere close to the amount being discussed.”

He added that the report focused on substantial projects, including bridge construction works under the Big Push initiative, and not minor contracts such as road markings, median clearing or pothole repairs.

Mr Braimah further described the government's response to the investigation as disappointing, stating that if the minister's comments had been accurately reported, they raised serious concerns about how the issues highlighted in the report were being addressed.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.