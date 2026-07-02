Accra Floods: GhIE’s flood prevention plan (video)

The Chairman of the Civil Technical Division of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GHIE), Ing. Michael Obeng Konadu, has outlined a series of flood prevention measures proposed by the institution following Monday’s heavy downpour.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, he explained that the proposals focus on strengthening drainage systems, improving urban planning, and ensuring stricter enforcement of safety and environmental regulations to reduce future flood risks.

He detailed discussions on how best to implement the measures in a coordinated and sustainable manner to prevent a repeat of the recent devastation when the rains return.

Ing. Konadu emphasised that proactive engineering solutions and long-term planning are essential if Ghana is to avoid recurring flood-related disasters, particularly in densely populated urban areas such as Accra.

Watch the entire conversation below.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.