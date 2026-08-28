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Roads Ministry moves to ease payment bottlenecks affecting consultants

Source: Sandra Akimi  
  28 August 2026 3:49pm
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The Ministry of Roads and Highways says it is taking steps to address payment-related bottlenecks that have affected consultants working on road projects.

The assurance was given during an engagement between the Ministry, the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE), the Engineering Council and the Ghana Consulting Engineers Association (GCEA) in Accra on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The meeting focused on challenges confronting Ghana’s road sector, including delays in project execution, rising construction costs, outstanding payments and financial pressures affecting contractors and consultants.

The professional bodies also raised concerns about consultancy, contracting, project administration, maintenance and the broader operating environment for engineering practice.

The Ministry said measures were being put in place to ensure consultants are able to perform their professional responsibilities without unnecessary delays arising from contractors’ payment certificates.

Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Agboza acknowledged the critical role of engineers in national development and described the professional institutions as important partners in improving infrastructure delivery and strengthening decision-making.

He urged engineers, surveyors and quantity surveyors to work closely with government to ensure that public funds allocated to infrastructure projects are used efficiently and deliver value for money.

The engagement formed part of efforts to strengthen collaboration between government and the engineering profession in addressing challenges within the road sector.

The stakeholders also emphasised the need for projects to be properly planned, designed, supervised and maintained to ensure the delivery of quality and durable infrastructure.

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