Improved roads bring new vehicle options to Tumu-Bolga, Tumu-Tamale, Tumu-Wa routes

The ongoing improvement of the Tumu–Bolgatanga and Tumu–Tamale roads has opened new opportunities for vehicle operators, given passengers more transportation options, and improved the quality and convenience of travel.

Several relatively luxurious vehicles, including the Voxy brand, have been introduced on the Tumu–Tamale and Tumu–Bolgatanga routes, offering commuters alternatives in their choice of vehicles when travelling.

Passengers who previously had limited vehicle choices can now travel in relatively more comfortable vehicles, with some commuters preferring the new vehicles because of their convenience, speed and protection from dust during journeys.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tumu, Mr Mikailu Mohamud, Chairman of the Tumu Lorry Station, said passengers had increasingly developed a preference for the other vehicles coming to the station.

He said the introduction of the vehicles has been a significant development for the station and residents of the Sissala area.

He said passengers travelling between Tumu and Tamale, as well as Tumu and Bolgatanga, now have more options, with many commuters choosing between Voxy vehicles, Sprinter and Urvan buses

Mr Mohamud attributed the growing presence of alternative vehicles on the routes to the ongoing construction and improvement of roads connecting Tumu to Tamale and Bolgatanga.

“Roads are very important when it comes to transportation by land, and the construction of the roads is the reason why the Voxys are coming from Tamale and Bolga,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the improvement in road infrastructure would attract more vehicles and stimulate further development in communities across the Sissala area.

The chairman added that improved roads and better transportation services could contribute significantly to economic activities, mobility and community development.

Drivers operating from the Tumu Transport Station also said the improved condition of the Tumu–Bolgatanga road had positively affected their businesses.

Mr Mubarak Inusah, a driver, said drivers can now make smoother and more frequent trips without the difficulties they previously encountered, particularly potholes.

He explained that the availability of Voxy vehicles on the Tamale–Wa route was one of the reasons he chose to operate from Tumu, where such vehicles had previously been limited.

Mr Inusah, however, appealed to the government to increase security patrols along the Tumu–Bolgatanga road to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers.

Another driver, Mr Mohammed Ayubs, said the difference in travel time between the current road condition and previous years was significant.

He recalled that drivers previously spent between five and six hours travelling from Tumu to Bolgatanga, but with the improved road, the same journey could now take approximately two to three hours.

Passengers have also welcomed the introduction of Voxy vehicles, although some have raised concerns about the high cost of transporting luggage.

They said luggage charges have become an additional financial burden, particularly for students travelling to school with their belongings.

Despite the concern over luggage costs, the passengers expressed excitement about the availability of different vehicles on the routes.

They said passengers travelling to Tamale no longer necessarily have to travel to Bolgatanga to connect another vehicle, as they can now get direct transportation from Tumu, making the journey more convenient and comfortable.

A passenger, Mr Bayiluri Hafiz, described the new vehicles as comfortable and suitable for long-distance travel, saying, “You don’t need to worry about dust when travelling with the new vehicles.”

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