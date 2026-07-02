President charges first female Auditor-General to deepen accountability

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in Dr Pamela Graham as Ghana's first female Auditor-General, describing her appointment as a historic milestone and reaffirming the government's commitment to transparency, accountability and prudent management of public resources.

At a ceremony held at the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday, July 2, President Mahama called on all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs); Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs); state-owned enterprises; and other public institutions to extend their full cooperation to the new Auditor-General in the discharge of her constitutional mandate.

He stressed that robust auditing remained one of the strongest safeguards against financial mismanagement, corruption and waste in the public sector, urging institutions to implement audit recommendations promptly rather than treating audit reports as routine administrative documents.

"Effective audits are essential to strengthening accountability and good governance," the President stated, adding that public institutions must ensure the timely implementation of recommendations contained in audit reports to improve financial discipline and enhance public confidence in state institutions.

President Mahama expressed confidence that Dr Graham's extensive professional background would position her to strengthen the Office of the Auditor-General and further improve oversight of the use of public funds.

Dr Graham assumes office with 25 years of professional experience in the private sector, bringing to the position a wealth of expertise in accounting, auditing, financial management and corporate governance.

Her appointment marks a significant moment in Ghana's public financial management history, making her the first woman to head the constitutionally independent Audit Service since its establishment.

She succeeds Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, who has retired after serving as Auditor-General.

Under the 1992 Constitution, the Auditor-General is responsible for auditing the public accounts of Ghana and all public offices, including the courts, central and local government administrations, universities and public institutions, to ensure accountability in the management of public finances.

The Office of the Auditor-General also plays a pivotal role in promoting fiscal discipline through the annual audit of government accounts and the publication of reports that inform parliamentary oversight, policy reforms and efforts to safeguard the public purse.

Observers say Dr Graham's appointment comes at a time when demands for greater transparency, stronger public financial controls and strict enforcement of audit recommendations have become increasingly central to Ghana's governance and anti-corruption agenda.

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