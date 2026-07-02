Kwasi Pratt questions President’s helicopter tour of flood-hit areas, urges stronger ground engagement

Audio By Carbonatix
Veteran journalist and political analyst Kwasi Pratt Jnr. has questioned the President’s decision to conduct an aerial assessment of flood-affected communities, arguing that the approach lacked scientific value and did not fully reflect the needs of affected residents.
Mr Pratt said while the helicopter tour may demonstrate some level of concern, it falls short of providing a meaningful understanding of the scale of the flooding.
“There are a few things that are which are not really substantial, but the cosmetic value is also very important,” he said, noting that leadership visibility during disasters also carries symbolic weight.
He argued that an on-the-ground visit would have been more impactful, allowing the President to directly interact with affected residents.
“I would have thought that even that would have been better displayed if he was walking on the ground, touching people, getting into affected homes… The empathy would have been better expressed than flying around the flooded city in a helicopter,” he said.
Mr Pratt added that while the aerial view may offer broader situational awareness, it should ideally be combined with direct engagement with victims on the ground.
“Get an aerial view… you would appreciate the situation much more if you are in the air and then come down and interact with the people,” he said.
He, however, acknowledged that the President’s action may have been motivated by advice from aides and still reflected a level of concern for affected communities.
He spoke on Good Morning Ghana.
Kwasi Pratt’s remarks come in the aftermath of widespread flooding in parts of Accra following heavy rains, which caused displacement and significant disruption to livelihoods and infrastructure.
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