MOFA launches internal audit awareness month to promote transparency in Agriculture

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) has announced plans to mark its 2026 Internal Audit Awareness Month, aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and trust within Ghana’s agricultural sector.

The week-long programme, scheduled from May 11 to May 16, 2026, is being organised by the Ministry’s Internal Audit Unit under the theme: “Cultivating Integrity, Harvesting Trust: Internal Audit as the Backbone of Sustainable Agriculture.”

According to the unit, the initiative seeks to highlight the critical role of internal auditing in safeguarding public resources, improving efficiency, and supporting food security efforts across the country.

The programme will be officially launched on May 11, with the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, expected to lead the opening ceremony, which will feature exhibitions and the rollout of awareness materials.

Activities lined- up for the week include seminars, risk management training sessions, and an “Ask the Auditor” forum, designed to educate stakeholders on how internal audit systems help prevent fraud, waste, and inefficiencies in key agricultural initiatives.

MOFA will also engage directly with farmer groups, development partners, and its various directorates through stakeholder forums aimed at promoting collaboration and accountability within the sector.

The event will climax with an awards and thanksgiving ceremony to recognise outstanding contributions by audit professionals, including categories such as Auditor of the Year and Most Innovative Recommendation.

Additional activities planned throughout the month include a green walk, poster competitions, a documentary premiere, and a Corporate Social Responsibility drive focused on supporting farming communities.

The Ministry emphasised that internal auditing plays a vital role in ensuring that agricultural policies and programmes deliver results, noting that “when audit works, agriculture works.”

The programme will be held at MOFA’s headquarters in Accra, with some sessions accessible virtually, and is open to staff, farmers, students, and the general public.

Organisers have encouraged widespread participation, stressing that accountability and integrity are essential to achieving sustainable agriculture and national food security.

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