Agric Ministry signs landmark agro-industrial, fertilizer deal with Sentuo Group

Eric Opoku, Minister for Food and Agric

In a bold and transformative move to accelerate Ghana’s agricultural industrialization agenda, has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sentuo Group Limited to drive large-scale agro-processing, value addition, and fertilizer manufacturing across the country.

According to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the agreement, aligns with the vision of President John Dramani Mahama, and marks a significant step toward repositioning Ghana from a raw commodity exporter to a fully integrated agro-industrial powerhouse.

At the heart of the partnership is the development of modern agro-processing facilities and a national fertilizer manufacturing ecosystem designed to boost productivity, stabilize input costs, and enhance food security.

Speaking on the significance of the agreement, sector minister, Eric Opoku stated, “This partnership represents a decisive shift from exporting raw commodities to building a resilient agro-industrial economy that creates value, jobs, and prosperity for our people.”

The MoU establishes a framework for the development of industrial-scale processing plants for key agricultural commodities such as cashew, maize, rice, soybean, and oil palm. It also integrates packaging, quality control, storage, and export systems to strengthen Ghana’s competitiveness in global markets.

In addition, the partnership includes the establishment of a National Fertilizer Manufacturing Plant and Integrated Input Supply System, aimed at reducing Ghana’s heavy reliance on imported fertilizers and ensuring a stable, affordable supply for farmers nationwide.

Mr. Opoku emphasized the strategic importance of this intervention, noting, “For too long, our farmers have been exposed to the volatility of imported inputs. This initiative secures Ghana’s fertilizer independence and guarantees consistent supply at competitive prices.”

This initiative is expected to serve as a cornerstone of the government’s broader agricultural transformation agenda under the Feed Ghana Programme and the 24-Hour Economy policy.

The collaboration comes at a critical time when Ghana is scaling up one of the largest fertilizer support programmes in its history. The 2026 national budget outlines:

• 272,000 metric tonnes of fertilizers for nationwide distribution

• Over 164,000 metric tonnes of targeted fertilizers for intensified crop production

• GH¢2.7 billion allocated for cocoa fertilizer support

• Coverage of over 661,000 farmers nationwide

The Sentuo partnership is expected to complement and sustain these interventions by establishing local production capacity, thereby reducing foreign exchange pressure and insulating the country from global supply shocks.

Reinforcing government’s commitment, Hon. Eric Opoku added, “This is how we anchor our agricultural policy in sustainability—by aligning public investment with private sector capacity to deliver long-term national impact.”

Sentuo Group Limited, an international industrial and infrastructure development firm, has committed to financing, designing, constructing, and operating the proposed facilities under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in line with Ghana’s legal and regulatory framework.

The company will deploy modern technology, mobilise international technical partnerships, and ensure compliance with environmental and industrial standards, while also prioritising job creation, skills transfer, and local content development.

Mr. Opoku highlighted the employment and industrial benefits of the initiative, stating, “This project will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, empower our youth with technical skills, and position Ghana as a leader in agro-industrial production across the region.”

MoFA’s role will focus on policy coordination, regulatory facilitation, and stakeholder alignment across government institutions, ensuring seamless project implementation and integration into national programmes.

Industry observers have described the agreement as a “game-changing intervention” that reflects strong policy direction and investor confidence under the Mahama administration.

In a forward-looking statement, Mr. Opoku concluded, “Under the leadership of President Mahama, we are building a modern agricultural economy—one that is productive, industrialised, export-driven, and capable of sustaining Ghana’s economic transformation for generations.”

With this landmark MoU, Ghana is positioning itself to reduce post-harvest losses through processing and storage, increase export earnings through value-added products, stabilize fertilizer prices and improve farmer access, create thousands of jobs across the agricultural value chain, and strengthen food security and economic resilience.

As implementation progresses through feasibility studies, regulatory approvals, and PPP structuring, the MoFA–Sentuo partnership stands as a flagship example of how strategic collaboration between government and private investors can unlock Ghana’s full agricultural potential.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.