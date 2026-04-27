Energy Minister orders nationwide audit of energy installations

John Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, has directed a nationwide audit of all energy installations following the recent explosion and fire outbreak at the Akosombo substation of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

The directive, which takes effect from Monday, is aimed at assessing the operational readiness and safety of critical energy infrastructure across the country.

Mr Jinapor, speaking to the media after inspecting the affected site, said the audit had become necessary to prevent a recurrence of such incidents and to strengthen system resilience.

He noted that although periodic assessments were conducted, the latest incident underscored the need for an urgent and comprehensive review of all installations.

“This situation calls for immediate action. We must take a second look at all our energy installations to ensure that they are fit for purpose and able to withstand operational risks,” he said.

The Minister indicated that the audit would involve key stakeholders in the energy sector and would focus on safety standards, maintenance systems, and emergency response preparedness.

He assured the public that the government was committed to safeguarding the country’s energy infrastructure while working to restore stability to the power supply system.

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