Feed Ghana programme targets tomato self-sufficiency to stabilise prices

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Ghana is on course to achieving self-sufficiency in tomato production as the Feed Ghana Programme rolls out interventions aimed at boosting local output and reducing the country's dependence on imports.
The National Coordinator of the Feed Ghana Programme, Bright Demordzi, says the initiative is working with private sector companies and farmer groups across the country to expand tomato cultivation and strengthen the local value chain.
Speaking on the Super Morning Show as part of Joy Business Agribusiness Month, Mr. Demordzi revealed that the programme has identified about 40 production locations nationwide where farmers are being organised and supported to increase output.
According to him, tomato production activities are already underway in areas including Angola, Asunafo, Navrongo and parts of the Volta Region, with private sector participation playing a key role in the programme’s implementation.
He expressed confidence that the intervention will significantly reduce Ghana’s reliance on imported tomatoes, particularly from neighbouring Burkina Faso, which currently supplements local supply and influences market prices.
"We have engaged private sector companies that will work across about 40 locations. We have organised farmers into various groups and are implementing the programme in different parts of the country. After these 40 locations and with private sector support, we are going to be tomato sufficient," he said.
He added that increasing local production would help stabilise tomato prices, which often fluctuate due to supply shortages and dependence on imports.
Mr. Demordzi noted that achieving self-sufficiency in tomato production remains one of his key priorities as coordinator of the programme, stressing that Ghana has the capacity to meet its own demand through strategic investment and collaboration.
The Feed Ghana Programme forms part of government's broader strategy to boost agricultural productivity, strengthen food security and reduce the country's food import bill.
Mr. Demordzi expressed confidence that the initiative will not only help Ghana achieve tomato self-sufficiency but also ensure a more stable supply and pricing regime for consumers. He noted that by expanding production across multiple farming zones and strengthening private sector participation, the programme aims to build a more resilient tomato value chain and create sustainable opportunities for farmers across the country.
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