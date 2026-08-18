Promasidor Ghana unveils new Onga Tomato Mix, names Diana Antwi Hamilton brand ambassador

Promasidor Ghana Limited has unveiled its latest product, the Onga Tomato Mix, as the company seeks to strengthen the Onga brand's connection with consumers in Ghana.

The new product was unveiled at an ambassador signing meeting held at the company's Cowbell Conference Room at the North Industrial Area in Accra on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

The event also saw the unveiling of award-winning gospel musician Diana Antwi Hamilton as the new brand ambassador for the Onga Tomato Mix.

Speaking at the event, Marketing Manager of Promasidor Ghana Limited, Michael Hagen, said the launch represents an important milestone for the Onga brand, which has been in existence in Ghana for more than two decades.

"The Onga brand that has been in existence for close to over 20 years is unveiling not just a new product but also a brand ambassador. What we are launching today is the Onga tomato mix.”

Mr Hagen said the new product has been developed with the Ghanaian consumer at the heart of the company's considerations.

He explained that the focus on the local consumer is expected to distinguish the new product in an increasingly competitive market.

“What makes our brand totally different from everybody else currently on the market is the fact that we have taken the Ghanaian consumer into consideration and we've placed the Ghanaian consumer at the heart of this particular product.”

Why Diana Antwi Hamilton?

Promasidor Ghana also used the occasion to formally introduce Diana Antwi Hamilton as the face of the new Onga Tomato Mix.

Mr Hagen said the award-winning gospel musician was selected because her career and achievements reflect the values the company wants associated with the brand.

“She literally embodies every single thing that we believe in as a brand. She's a career woman who has excelled in every single thing that she does, her professional career and even within her music.”

For Diana Antwi Hamilton, the partnership represents more than a conventional celebrity endorsement.

The gospel musician expressed excitement about her new role, describing the partnership as an opportunity to work with a team whose values align with hers.

“It's such an honor to be here today, to be signed and to be unveiled as the new face of this product.”

She further revealed that her relationship with Onga predates the ambassadorial deal, saying she is already a consumer of the product.

“This is not a product I am about to use, this is a product I have used and believe in.”

According to Diana Antwi Hamilton, the partnership is founded on shared values rather than simply commercial promotion.

“For me this is not just an endorsement, it's a partnership founded on shared values of quality and excellence and service to people.”

She said she is looking forward to using her platform to introduce more consumers to the product and strengthen confidence in the Onga brand.

“It's an opportunity to show what we do and to let the world know that this is a product that you can use and trust in. One more reason to love Onga.”

The launch of the Onga Tomato Mix and the appointment of Diana Antwi Hamilton as brand ambassador marked a new phase in Promasidor Ghana's efforts to expand the Onga brand and deepen its engagement with Ghanaian consumers.

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