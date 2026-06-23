Nukunu FC partners THB to boost visibility, promote Volta football talent

Nukunu Football Club has entered a strategic partnership with The Hope Brand (THB) aimed at strengthening the club’s identity, increasing its national visibility and showcasing the abundant football talent emerging from the Volta Region.

The partnership is expected to support the club’s long-term ambition of building a professional football institution while creating opportunities for young people and promoting community development.

In a statement signed by Mr Eric Edem Agbana, Founder and President of Nukunu Football Club and Member of Parliament for Ketu North, he described the collaboration as a shared commitment to excellence and the advancement of football in the Volta Region.

He said the partnership went beyond sponsorship and represented a collective effort to position the region prominently on Ghana’s football landscape.

“Together, Nukunu FC and The Hope Brand are carrying the pride of Volta onto a bigger stage and inspiring the next generation to dream bigger,” he said.

Mr Agbana noted that the initiative was about more than football, emphasising that it sought to create opportunities for young people, foster community pride and firmly place Ketu North and the Volta Region on Ghana’s football map.

He said Nukunu FC’s promotion to the First Division League demonstrated that significant achievements could emerge from the region through vision, hard work and dedication.

“Nukunu Football Club’s promotion to the First Division is proof that with vision, hard work and commitment, great things can emerge from our part of the country. Our partnership with The Hope Brand is a strategic step toward building a professional club that our people can be proud of while increasing our visibility on the national stage,” he stated.

Mr Agbana said the club aspired to become a symbol of excellence, ambition and hope for aspiring footballers across the Volta Region.

“We want Nukunu FC to become a symbol of excellence, ambition and hope for every young footballer in the Volta Region. Together with THB, we are building a platform that will inspire talent, unite our communities and showcase the very best of our region to Ghana and beyond,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the partnership would contribute significantly to talent development, youth empowerment, and the overall growth of football in the Volta Region.

Nukunu FC have secured promotion to the Access Bank Division One League after emerging champions of the Volta Regional Division Two Middle League.

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