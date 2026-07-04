No one can hold title on Ramsar sites – Inusah Fuseini warns against encroachment

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini, has stated that it is unlawful for individuals or institutions to claim ownership of Ramsar sites, stressing that such protected ecological zones must remain free from private title and encroachment.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, July 4, Mr Fuseini explained that Ramsar sites are designated wetlands of international importance and are therefore legally protected from private acquisition or development.
“No one can hold title on Ramsar sites,” he stated, warning that any attempt to do so undermines environmental protection laws and worsens Ghana’s vulnerability to flooding.
He noted that many of Ghana’s flooding challenges are aggravated by the destruction and encroachment of wetlands, which naturally serve as drainage buffers during heavy rainfall.
He argued that protecting such ecological areas is essential to reducing the impact of floods in urban centres, particularly Accra.
The comments were made against the backdrop of recent torrential rains that triggered widespread flooding across parts of the capital, submerging homes, roads and businesses, and renewing national debate on urban planning, environmental degradation and the enforcement of land use regulations.
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