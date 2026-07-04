Expedite constitutional review – Inusah Fuseini urges Mahama to allow election of MMDCEs

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Former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Inusah Fuseini has called on President John Dramani Mahama to fast-track the constitutional review process to enable the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), arguing that it would strengthen accountability in tackling recurring flooding.
Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile programme on Saturday, July 4, Mr Fuseini said local government leaders should be directly accountable to the people they serve, particularly in addressing development challenges such as poor drainage, uncontrolled development and flooding.
"Mr President, if you are listening, expedite action on the Constitutional Review processes so people can elect their MMDCEs and hold them accountable for some of these issues," he appealed.
According to the former minister, electing MMDCEs would improve responsiveness at the local level, as residents would have the opportunity to hold their local leaders accountable for failures in planning, environmental management and infrastructure development that contribute to flooding.
His comments come in the wake of the recent devastating floods that affected several parts of Accra and other communities following torrential rainfall.
The disaster submerged homes, businesses and major roads, displaced residents, destroyed property and renewed calls for structural reforms, improved urban planning and stronger local governance to address Ghana's recurring flooding crisis.
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