Bawumia’s Spokesperson Dr Ekua Amoakoh, earns prestigious U.S. leadership programme nomination

Dr. Ekua Amoakoh, spokesperson and Press Secretary to former Vice President and 2028 NPP Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been nominated to participate in the highly competitive United States Department of State International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), one of the world’s most respected professional exchange programmes.

Her selection places her among a distinguished group of emerging and established leaders from across the globe.

The IVLP, the U.S. government’s flagship professional exchange programme, is designed to deepen participants’ understanding of American society, governance, culture, education and economic systems through meetings, seminars, workshops, site visits and interactions with policymakers, industry leaders and community organisations.

Participants are nominated exclusively by U.S. embassies, and there is no public application process.

Each year, more than 4,400 professionals from around the world are selected for the programme, which has produced an extensive network of global leaders, including heads of state, cabinet ministers, parliamentarians, business executives and civil society leaders.

Since its establishment in 1940, more than 230,000 individuals have participated in the programme.

According to information from the U.S. Embassy in Ghana, approximately 20 Ghanaians participate in IVLP programmes annually, while more than 260 Ghanaians have benefited from the exchange since its inception through individual, single-country, regional and multi-regional projects.

Dr. Amoakoah’s nomination is being celebrated as a significant milestone in her growing career in public communication, governance and political leadership.

Her participation is also expected to strengthen professional networks and foster greater collaboration between Ghanaian and American institutions.

Among notable Ghanaian IVLP alumni is former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who participated in the programme before ascending to the country’s highest office.

The IVLP’s global alumni network also includes several world leaders, among them Jacinda Ardern, Theresa May and António Guterres.

While there is no publicly available record confirming that Dr. Amoakoah is the only young Ghanaian ever nominated for the programme, her selection nevertheless highlights her emergence as one of Ghana’s promising voices in public affairs and strategic communication.

The nomination underscores the continued recognition of Ghanaian professionals on the global stage and reflects the enduring partnership between Ghana and the United States in leadership development and international exchange.

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