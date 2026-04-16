Dr Bawumia and NPP will make sure we win the confidence of Ghanaians – Abu Jinapor

Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has expressed confidence that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will regain public trust ahead of the 2028 general elections, despite its current minority position in Parliament.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Jinapor acknowledged the party’s poor performance in the 2024 elections but said steps are already being taken to rebuild and reposition the NPP.

“We had such a bad year in 2024. There’s absolutely no two ways about that,” he admitted, adding that the party has been open about the challenges it faces.

He said the NPP has begun a process of reorganisation at all levels.

“We have just begun our reorganisation from the polling station to the electoral area, to the constituency, to the regional, and to the national level,” he explained, expressing hope that the exercise would be completed by September.

Mr Jinapor also pointed to the early selection of the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as a major advantage.

“We’ve elected a very extraordinary man… a man of enormous integrity, clarity of thought, with a clear vision for our country,” he said.

According to him, Dr Bawumia has already outlined clear policy positions on key national issues, including taxation at the ports.

He said the former Vice President has proposed a flat tax regime to improve predictability for businesses and reduce the cost of living.

“This is what many countries across the world… have implemented to ensure that the private sector thrives,” he said.

Mr Jinapor said the party is working on a broader policy direction to address major concerns such as unemployment and rising living costs.

“By the grace of God, in the election, Dr Bawumia and the NPP will be putting a strong formula, strategy and blueprint before the Ghanaian people… to ensure that we win the confidence of the Ghanaian people,” he stated.

Responding to concerns about the NPP’s reduced numbers in Parliament, Mr Jinapor said effectiveness is not determined solely by numbers.

“Numbers don’t carry the day. Numbers carry the vote… that doesn’t necessarily mean that you will win the argument,” he said.

He cited the example of earlier parliaments where the NPP, despite being in the minority, was able to influence national debate and win public support.

Mr Jinapor added that the current Minority is focused on holding the government accountable and offering alternatives.

He said that, under the leadership of Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the caucus is working to strengthen its role in Parliament.

“It’s not going to be easy… but we are pulling our weight,” he said, adding that the party would intensify its efforts when Parliament resumes in May.

“We will do even a lot more to hold the government accountable and present an alternative view in Parliament. That is what the Ghanaian people need,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.