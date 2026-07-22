Halt prosecution of NDC organiser over comments made against me – Bawumia urges Police, AG

The suspect

Former Vice-President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney-General to discontinue the prosecution of an opposition activist accused of making offensive comments and publishing false information about him.

The Ghana Police Service on July 19 arrested Prince Aboagye, a 38-year-old branch organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Agona West Constituency of the Central Region, for allegedly making offensive and defamatory comments about the former vice-president on social media.

In the video, the suspect is alleged to have accused Dr Bawumia of murder, theft, and engaging in extramarital affairs with married women.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 22, Dr Bawumia said he had been informed of the arrest and arraignment of an organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Agona West, who is facing prosecution over alleged false publications and offensive remarks directed at him.

He, however, stressed that he neither lodged a complaint nor authorised the prosecution.

"Dr Bawumia wishes to state, clearly and unequivocally, that he has neither lodged any complaint nor sanctioned any prosecution against this young man or any other citizen," the statement said.

The former Vice-President added that he does not support the arrest or prosecution of any Ghanaian for expressing their views in his name.

According to him, throughout his public life he has been subjected to insults and falsehoods but has never resorted to using state institutions to respond.

He maintained that the appropriate response to offensive speech is "better speech", while falsehoods should be countered with the truth rather than arrests, court proceedings or stringent bail conditions.

Dr Bawumia therefore appealed to the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney-General to discontinue the prosecution and any similar legal actions purportedly undertaken on his behalf.

He also called for the immediate release of the accused to enable him to reunite with his family and return to his livelihood.

The former Vice-President further argued that Ghana's democracy is strengthened when citizens, including political opponents, are able to express themselves freely without fear of persecution.

He concluded by stating that he had forgiven the accused and wished him well, while urging political actors to focus their energies on issues that directly affect the lives of Ghanaians.

The statement issued by Dr Bawumia

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.