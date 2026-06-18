ECG cites upstream challenge for widespread power outage in Western Region

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has attributed a widespread power outage affecting several communities in the Western Region to an “upstream challenge.”
In a public notice issued on Thursday, June 18, ECG said the disruption was not caused by faults within its distribution network but was the result of challenges with an upstream power supply.
“The Electricity Company of Ghana, Western Region, wishes to inform its cherished customers and the general public in the underlisted areas that the outage being experienced is as a result of an upstream challenge,” the statement said.
The power interruption has affected several communities across the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis and adjoining areas, including Diabene, Nkroful, Kansaworodu, Ntankorful, Mt Zion, Anaji, East Tanokrom, TTI, Effiakuma, Effia, SSNIT Flats, Adiembra, Kweikuma, Essaman, Nkontonpo, parts of BU, Fijai, Ahenkofikrom, Kojokrom, Beahu, Ewusiejoe, Aboadze, Ahanta, Mpintsin, and Sofokrom, as well as surrounding communities.
ECG assured affected customers that efforts are underway to restore the electricity supply as soon as the challenge is resolved.
The power distributor also apologised for the inconvenience caused by the outage and appealed for the understanding of customers in the affected areas.
No timeline was provided for the restoration of the power supply, but ECG indicated that its technical teams remain on standby pending the resolution of the upstream challenge.
Residents and businesses in the affected communities are expected to experience disruptions until normal power supply is restored.
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