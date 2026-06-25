Fire Service engages industries to boost emergency preparedness in Western Region

The Western Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has intensified efforts to promote fire prevention and emergency preparedness through engagements with major corporate and industrial institutions across the region.

The initiative formed part of a familiarisation tour undertaken by the Western Regional Fire Commander, ACFO I Cecil Addo, who visited several organisations to strengthen partnerships and encourage greater commitment to workplace fire safety. I

Institutions visited included the Bank of Ghana, GOIL PLC, Ghanstock, Western Terminals, Zen Terminal, Keda Ceramics, Takoradi International Company (TICO), the Volta River Authority, Harlequin Oil and Gas, and Western Serene Atlantic Hotel.

During the engagements, ACFO I Addo urged management of the various organisations to place greater emphasis on preventive measures by embedding strict fire safety standards into their day-to-day operations.

Discussions centred on improving emergency response readiness, strengthening safety protocols, and enhancing cooperation between the Fire Service and the corporate sector.

As part of the exercise, the Fire Service donated some firefighting tools to support workplace safety. The equipment included Carbon Dioxide (CO₂) extinguishers, Dry Chemical Powder (DCP) extinguishers, and Fire Extinguishing Balls.

The beneficiary institutions welcomed the initiative and are ready to work with the Fire Service on regular safety inspections, joint emergency response drills, and potential corporate social responsibility partnerships to improve fire safety awareness and preparedness across the region.

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