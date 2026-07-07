Hohoe MP cuts sod for construction of bridges in constituency

Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Hohoe Constituency, has cut the sod for the construction of two bridges in the constituency.

The Wegbe-Akplamafu and Segbedeme bridges, when completed, would enhance mobility and economic activities in the Constituency.

Mr Tsekpo said the Segbedeme bridge connected major farming communities to the Hohoe town while the Wegbe-Akplamafu bridge connected one traditional area to about three traditional areas.

He said the Wegbe-Akplamafu bridge also connected the Hohoe and Kpando Constituencies hence needed major transformation due to its current state.

Mr Tsekpo said casualties recorded on the bridges prompted an action, hence the promise during the electioneering campaign prior to Election 2024 for work to be done.

He said it was joy that approval was given for the construction of the bridges.

The project is funded under the Ghana Road Fund.

Mr Nicholas Nii Nortey Owuo, the Assistant Project Manager, Ghana Highway Authority, said the construction works would begin on the 36.6 metre Wegbe-Akplamafu bridge with a working period of two months maximum before proceeding to the Segbedeme bridge.

He said the services of the community members would be engaged during the projects.

Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi Wegbe, said the project was one that would be appreciated by the community.

He noted that the desire of the community and leaders was that all their needs were met.

Togbe Keh said the community was ready to provide local hands, and it was the expectation that those who would be engaged work diligently for the project to be a success.

Mr Seth Dzandzo, Unit Committee Member, Ahado Electoral Area, expressed gratitude to the government and the MP for the construction of the Segbedeme bridge.

He said it would go a long way to support movement of people and goods as well as enhance the development of areas beyond the bridge.

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