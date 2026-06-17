Carpenter electrocuted after contact with high-voltage cable at Millennium City

Audio By Carbonatix
A 35-year-old carpenter has been electrocuted while working on a storey building at One Leg, a suburb of Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.
The deceased, identified only as Michael, was carrying out construction work on the upper floor of the building when the tragic incident occurred.
According to reports, Michael was receiving pieces of timber from colleagues on the ground when he accidentally came into contact with a high-voltage electrical cable running close to the structure.
Eyewitnesses said he was instantly electrocuted, lost consciousness and fell from the building onto a poly tank below, sustaining fatal injuries.
Speaking in an interview, a traditional leader in the area, Nana Abubakar Sulemana, said information available to him indicated that the deceased came into contact with the high-tension power line while working on the building before falling to the ground.
The body has since been conveyed to the morgue for preservation and further investigations.
The incident has renewed concerns about construction activities taking place in proximity to high-voltage power lines, with residents calling on the relevant authorities to enforce stricter safety standards and regulations to prevent similar tragedies.
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