Beyond roads and bridges: Understanding the true role of your MP

In the vibrant, often boisterous landscape of Ghanaian politics, a peculiar scene plays out every four years. A parliamentary candidate stands on a makeshift podium in a rural constituency, promising to build bridges, pave roads, and fix the local market’s drainage system. The crowd cheers, not because they are hearing a policy proposal, but because they are hearing a "development officer" pitch for a job.

This scene highlights a deep-seated and growing misconception in our Fourth Republic: the belief that a Member of Parliament (MP) is primarily an agent of physical infrastructure. In the minds of many constituents, an MP’s success is measured in bags of cement and kilometers of coal tar. Yet, if we look at the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the reality is starkly different.

We are currently witnessing a systemic role-confusion where the MP is being forced into the shoes of the District Chief Executive (DCE), while the actual business of the state- lawmaking and oversight- suffers. This article seeks to clarify these roles, exploring why we’ve blurred the lines and why it matters for our democracy.

THE MP’S PRIMARY ROLE: THE VOICE OF THE PEOPLE

To understand the MP, we must first understand the concept of Representation. Under Article 93(2) of the Constitution, the legislative power of Ghana is vested in Parliament. But an MP is more than a vote in the chamber; they are the bridge between the sovereign will of the people and the machinery of the state.

Representation means that when the people of, say, a fictional constituency like Asempa North face a surge in cocoa smuggling or a lack of teachers, it is the MP’s duty to bring these issues to the floor. This happens through statements, private members' motions, and the ‘Question Time’ where ministers are summoned to account for their sectors.

In my view, a good MP is an advocate, not a contractor. They must listen to the grievances of the market woman and the frustrations of the unemployed youth, then synthesize these local pains into national policy arguments. When an MP speaks in the House, they are not speaking for themselves; they are the collective voice of thousands who cannot enter the chamber. If the MP is too busy supervising a gutter project, who is advocating for the policy changes that would make that gutter unnecessary in the first place?

THE ARCHITECT OF ORDER: THE LAWMAKING PROCESS

The second, and perhaps most technical, role is Lawmaking. This is the core ‘product’ of Parliament. Many Ghanaians see the televised debates and think that is all there is to it. However, the real work happens in the Select and Standing Committees.

The process, governed by Article 106 of the Constitution, is rigorous. A Bill (a proposed law) undergoes a First Reading, is sent to a committee for scrutiny, comes back for a Second Reading (the debate on principles), goes through a ‘Consideration Stage’ (where it is dissected clause by clause), and finally a Third Reading.

Consider a fictional ‘Digital Privacy Bill.’ An MP’s job is to sit in the Committee on Communications for hours, debating whether a specific clause infringes on the rights of a citizen in a remote village. They must weigh the impact of this law on the economy, national security, and individual liberty.

This requires intellectual depth, a grasp of legal implications, and a commitment to the long-term progress of the nation. When we reduce an MP’s worth to how many streetlights they provided, we devalue the immense intellectual labor required to build the legal framework of a nation.

THE TRUE MANDATE: MUNICIPAL AND DISTRICT ASSEMBLIES

If the MP is the lawmaker, who is the builder? The answer lies in Chapter 20 of the 1992 Constitution and the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

The Municipal and District Assemblies are the highest political and administrative authorities in the district. Per Section 12 of Act 936, the Assembly is responsible for the overall development of the district. This includes the "initiation of programmes for the development of basic infrastructure and the provision of municipal works and services."

In plain terms: if a road is bad, it is the Assembly’s job. If a school building is collapsing, it is the Assembly’s job. The Assembly has the technical staff- the engineers, the planners, and the budget officers- to execute these projects.

The relationship between the MP and the Assembly is often misunderstood. The MP is indeed a member of the District Assembly (Article 242), but- and this is a crucial legal nuance- they do not have a vote in the Assembly’s decisions. Their presence there is for coordination: to ensure that the national laws they make align with local development needs and to provide oversight. They are there to advocate for their constituency’s share of the national cake, not to bake the cake themselves.

WHY THE MISCONCEPTION PERSISTS: THE "COMMON FUND" TRAP

Why, then, do we keep asking MPs for bags of rice and school blocks?

The MP’s Common Fund: This is perhaps the biggest culprit. A small percentage of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) is allocated specifically to MPs. While intended for small-scale social interventions, it has created the illusion that the MP is a mini-treasury.

2. Political Campaigning: In the heat of elections, candidates often overpromise. To win a seat, they claim they will "bring development," a vague term that voters interpret as physical structures.

3. The Visibility Bias: Lawmaking is invisible. You cannot see a "good debate" on your way to work, but you can see a new clinic. In a country where poverty is high and basic needs are unmet, the electorate gravitates toward the tangible.

4. Media Framing: Our media often ranks MPs based on "projects" rather than their contribution to the Hansard (the official record of parliamentary proceedings).

THE DANGEROUS CONSEQUENCES OF ROLE-CONFUSION

This misconception is not harmless; it is actively undermining our democracy.

First, it leads to the erosion of oversight. If an MP is dependent on the Executive (the Presidency and Ministries) to get ‘projects’ for their constituents, they are less likely to hold those same Ministers accountable. They become ‘beggars’ for development rather than watchdogs of the public purse.

Again, it creates an entry barrier. Brilliant individuals who understand policy and law but lack the personal wealth to "fund" local projects are often rejected by the electorate. Conversely, wealthy individuals with no understanding of lawmaking can "buy" their way into Parliament by building a few community centers.

Beyond the already-mentioned, it leads to waste and duplication. We see instances where an MP starts a project with their Common Fund that is not in the District's Medium-Term Development Plan, leading to abandoned projects when the MP loses an election.

A CALL FOR CIVIC REALIGNMENT

Ghana’s democracy is maturing, but our understanding of political roles must catch up. We must stop treating our Members of Parliament as glorified District Chief Executives.

The MP’s true office is the Chamber of Parliament, where they fight for the soul of our laws and the accountability of our government. The Municipal Assembly’s office is the district, where they manage the grit and grime of infrastructure.

As citizens, we must change the metrics of our accountability. Next time your MP comes to the constituency, don't just ask, "Where is my road?" Ask them, "What was your position on the latest Tax Amendment Bill? How did you represent our concerns during the budget debate?"

We must empower our Municipal Assemblies to do their jobs and demand that our MPs do theirs. Only when we respect this constitutional distinction can we move from a ‘politics of gutters’ to a ‘politics of progress.’ Let the MP make the law, and let the Assembly build the bridge. Our democracy depends on it.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.