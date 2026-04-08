GMet forecasts thunderstorms, gusty winds over southern Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast thunderstorms with rain across parts of southern Ghana for the afternoon and evening, warning that the conditions could be accompanied by gusty winds.
In an update following its morning forecast, the Agency indicated that the storms are expected to persist under mostly cloudy skies, with residents in affected areas advised to remain cautious.
Meanwhile, northern Ghana is expected to experience largely sunny conditions with slightly hazy weather in the upper parts.
However, the Agency noted that there is still a likelihood of rainfall over some areas within the savannah zone.
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