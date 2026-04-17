GMet forecasts thunderstorms, rain across parts of Ghana, mist expected in forest zones

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast partly cloudy conditions along the coast and across inland areas for this evening into the night, with rain and thunderstorms expected to affect several parts of the country.

According to GMet, thunderstorms or rainfall of varying intensities will prevail across most areas within the middle and transition zones, raising the likelihood of unsettled weather conditions in those regions.

In the northern sector, the Agency anticipates isolated thunderstorms or rain, while the extreme upper regions are expected to experience slightly hazy conditions throughout the forecast period.

The Agency further indicated that mist or fog patches are likely to form over mountainous and forest zones in the early hours of Saturday, potentially affecting visibility.

GMet has therefore advised the public to take necessary precautions, particularly in areas prone to thunderstorms and reduced visibility, as weather conditions continue to vary across the country.

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