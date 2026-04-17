National

GMet forecasts thunderstorms, rain across parts of Ghana, mist expected in forest zones

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  17 April 2026 6:21pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast partly cloudy conditions along the coast and across inland areas for this evening into the night, with rain and thunderstorms expected to affect several parts of the country.

According to GMet, thunderstorms or rainfall of varying intensities will prevail across most areas within the middle and transition zones, raising the likelihood of unsettled weather conditions in those regions.

In the northern sector, the Agency anticipates isolated thunderstorms or rain, while the extreme upper regions are expected to experience slightly hazy conditions throughout the forecast period.

The Agency further indicated that mist or fog patches are likely to form over mountainous and forest zones in the early hours of Saturday, potentially affecting visibility.

GMet has therefore advised the public to take necessary precautions, particularly in areas prone to thunderstorms and reduced visibility, as weather conditions continue to vary across the country.

Read the full statement below

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group