Cloudy skies, moderate showers to hit parts of Ghana – GMet

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast cloudy conditions ad moderate showers across several parts of the country this afternoon and evening, urging residents in affected areas to remain alert as moderate rainfall is expected in portions of the coastal, middle, transition and northern sectors.

According to GMet's 18-hour impact-based forecast issued on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, an alternation of sunshine and cloud development will dominate weather conditions nationwide, with the likelihood of slight to moderate rainfall from the afternoon into the evening.

The forecast indicates that parts of the northern sector, including areas around Bolgatanga, Navrongo and Yendi, could experience rain showers during the afternoon, while sections of the middle belt and eastern corridor are also expected to receive rainfall.

Communities within the coastal belt, including parts of Greater Accra, Central and Western regions, are likely to experience cloudy conditions accompanied by intermittent rain showers later in the day.

GMet's risk assessment classified most of the expected weather events under low to moderate impact levels, though residents in areas prone to flooding have been advised to monitor weather updates and take necessary precautions.

The agency expects rainfall activity to reduce significantly overnight, with much of the country likely to experience relatively stable weather conditions by late night.

Temperature projections show minimum temperatures ranging between 22°C and 24°C across the various ecological zones. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 32°C in coastal areas, 33°C in the forest zone, and as high as 34°C in both the transition and northern sectors.

The forecast comes amid the peak of Ghana's rainy season, a period often associated with localised flooding, poor visibility on roads and disruptions to transportation in some parts of the country.

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