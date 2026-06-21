Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast continued cloudy conditions and intermittent rainfall across parts of the country over the next 24 hours, with thunderstorms expected in some areas.
According to the agency's latest impact-based weather forecast issued on Sunday, June 21, by GMet's Central Analysis and Forecasting Office (CAFO), cloud cover and periods of light to moderate rain are expected to persist through the evening and night, particularly across southern Ghana.
GMet indicated that thunder and rain-bearing clouds have developed over portions of the middle and transition belts and are likely to trigger thunderstorms and rainfall of varying intensities.
The forecast shows moderate rainfall risks in parts of the coastal, forest and transition zones, with some communities expected to experience brief but intense downpours accompanied by thunderstorms.
The agency further noted that the early hours of Monday, June 22, will remain generally cloudy, with a likelihood of slight rains over parts of the southern sector.
Temperature projections indicate that maximum temperatures will range between 26°C and 29°C across the country, while minimum temperatures are expected to range from 21°C to 24°C. The northern sector is expected to record the highest temperatures.
GMet has advised residents, especially those living in flood-prone areas, to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures as rainfall persists. Motorists have also been urged to exercise caution on roads during periods of reduced visibility and heavy showers.
Latest Stories
-
Central Regional NADMO gives residents in dilapidated buildings 14 days to evacuate
1 minute
-
Bibiani NPP members call for regional chairman’s resignation over disqualification of aspirants
15 minutes
-
Cloudy conditions, intermittent rains to persist nationwide – GMet
26 minutes
-
Zenith SME Business Empowerment Lab urges SMEs to adapt, innovate and thrive in a changing economy
43 minutes
-
T-bills: Government record 20% undersubscription; interest rates continue to rise
56 minutes
-
Ghanaian medicinal plant shows potential to starve prostate tumours by blocking blood vessel growth
1 hour
-
Emirates expands operations in Ghana with additional weekly flights
2 hours
-
Tributes paid to ‘popular’ teenager killed in Donegal rally crash
2 hours
-
Marigold Foundation distributes sanitary pads to 1,500 girls in Agona East
2 hours
-
Two dead after building collapse at Gyagyaano in Cape Coast
2 hours
-
Six arrested over Kwabenya shooting incident involving Adwoa Safo
3 hours
-
Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I installed as new leader of Kristo Asafo Mission
3 hours
-
Kristo Asafo Church refutes claims Adwoa Safo was shot by brother
3 hours
-
Four dead, two critical after Metro Mass bus plunges into ditch on Peki stretch
4 hours
-
Police reinforce security at Kwabenya following gunfire incident involving Adwoa Safo
5 hours