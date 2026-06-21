Cloudy conditions, intermittent rains to persist nationwide – GMet

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast continued cloudy conditions and intermittent rainfall across parts of the country over the next 24 hours, with thunderstorms expected in some areas.

According to the agency's latest impact-based weather forecast issued on Sunday, June 21, by GMet's Central Analysis and Forecasting Office (CAFO), cloud cover and periods of light to moderate rain are expected to persist through the evening and night, particularly across southern Ghana.

GMet indicated that thunder and rain-bearing clouds have developed over portions of the middle and transition belts and are likely to trigger thunderstorms and rainfall of varying intensities.

The forecast shows moderate rainfall risks in parts of the coastal, forest and transition zones, with some communities expected to experience brief but intense downpours accompanied by thunderstorms.

The agency further noted that the early hours of Monday, June 22, will remain generally cloudy, with a likelihood of slight rains over parts of the southern sector.

Temperature projections indicate that maximum temperatures will range between 26°C and 29°C across the country, while minimum temperatures are expected to range from 21°C to 24°C. The northern sector is expected to record the highest temperatures.

GMet has advised residents, especially those living in flood-prone areas, to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures as rainfall persists. Motorists have also been urged to exercise caution on roads during periods of reduced visibility and heavy showers.

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