GPHA holds sensitisation forum on Environmental Impact Assessment Permit for Keta Port Project

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) will on Thursday, 18th June 2026, convene a sensitisation forum in the Keta Municipality to engage stakeholders on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the Port of Keta project.

This forum follows the recent approval granted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the EIA of the project, marking a pivotal step in the development of Ghana’s third commercial port. The engagement aims to update stakeholders on the next phase of the project and outline opportunities for investment and collaboration.

The Director General of GPHA, Major General Paul Seidu Tanye Kulono, recently received the final EIA report and permit from the Coastal and Reclamation Engineering Services Ghana Limited, the consulting firm responsible for the assessment which was presented by Nii Tackie Oblie.

Major General Tanye Kulono described the approval as a “significant milestone” in GPHA’s strategic vision to expand Ghana’s maritime infrastructure and strengthen its role as a regional trade hub.

Commending the consultants and engineering teams, he highlighted their technical expertise and diligence in delivering a comprehensive EIA process that meets all regulatory standards.

He emphasized that the Keta Port project is integral to GPHA’s broader agenda of modernizing port facilities, enhancing operational efficiency and positioning Ghana as a competitive gateway for international trade.

The proposed Keta Port, once developed, is expected to complement existing facilities at Tema and Takoradi, while driving economic growth through increased trade volumes, investment opportunities and job creation.

The project will also serve as a catalyst for regional development, offering new prospects for businesses and communities across the Volta Region and beyond.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.