Stakeholders convene to tackle barriers facing women in the informal sector

A major national dialogue aimed at addressing long-standing barriers to financial inclusion for women in Ghana’s informal sector is set to take place on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

The highly anticipated event will bring together policymakers, financial institutions, and civil society actors to chart a new path forward.

Organised by the Centre for Social Justice, the event, titled "National Policy Dialogue on Financial Inclusion and Social Protection for Informal Sector Workers", will be held at the Airport View Hotel and streamed live to a broader audience.

The convening follows months of research and stakeholder engagement in Kumasi and Tamale, where traders and peasant farmers shared firsthand experiences navigating Ghana’s financial system.

According to organisers, the dialogue will move beyond discussion and focus on co-creating a national blueprint to improve access to credit and insurance, particularly for women who dominate the informal economy but remain largely underserved.

“These women form the majority, yet remain largely overlooked. They are a powerful force for economic growth,” said Prisca Ansah, a Financial Analyst with an International NGO and a Volunteer at CSJ.

The event’s theme, 'Beyond Policy: Driving Real Access to Finance and Social Protection', reflects a growing consensus that Ghana’s challenge is no longer a lack of policies, but a gap in implementation and access.

Insights from field engagements revealed persistent obstacles, including:

High interest rates and collateral requirements

Low awareness of financial products

Limited access to insurance and pensions

Deep mistrust in financial institutions

Weak financial literacy, particularly in rural areas

Despite the expansion of digital financial services and national initiatives, many informal workers still rely on informal savings groups and money lenders.

The dialogue will feature heavyweights, including Nana Oye Bampoe Addo as Guest of Honour, alongside policy experts and development practitioners.

Prisca Ansah, who has been closely involved in the research leading up to the event, emphasised the urgency of moving from theory to practice.

Her earlier analysis underscored a critical shift in understanding Ghana’s financial inclusion challenge:

"The issue is not simply policy gaps, but awareness, trust, access, and coordination gaps that continue to exclude millions."

Ghana’s informal sector accounts for nearly 80 per cent of the workforce, yet participation in formal financial systems, especially insurance and pensions, remains low.

Globally, countries like Kenya and India have demonstrated that inclusive financial systems can drive economic transformation, reduce poverty, and improve resilience. However, Ghana’s progress has been uneven, particularly for women in trade and agriculture.

The April 16 dialogue aims to change that by fostering collaborative, community-driven solutions that align government policy with real-world needs.

Organisers say the ultimate goal is to develop a unified national strategy that ensures financial services are not only available but accessible, understood, and trusted by those who need them most.

As Ghana continues to pursue inclusive growth, the outcomes of this dialogue could play a critical role in shaping policies that directly impact millions of informal workers—especially women striving for economic stability and independence.

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