Stranded Ghanaians in South Africa plead for fresh evacuation window

Ghanaians still stranded in South Africa have appealed to the government to reopen its voluntary evacuation exercise, saying they are desperate to return home after losing their jobs, businesses and accommodation amid renewed xenophobic attacks.

The appeal follows the government’s decision to end the exercise after the final batch of 41 Ghanaians arrived in Ghana on September 4, taking the total number of returnees to 1,964.

However, some citizens who remain in South Africa say their circumstances have continued to deteriorate and want government to provide another opportunity for them to return.

One of the stranded Ghanaians, Margaret Amenuvegbe, said she and others initially registered for the evacuation but failed to attend the subsequent screening after receiving reports about overcrowding and inadequate accommodation at evacuation centres. She said the reports discouraged them from completing the process despite their desire to return.

Speaking on Citi FM on Monday, September 7, 2026, Ms Amenuvegbe said, “We wanted to come. We were ready to come because they even chased us from where we were working and then where we were sleeping.”

She said four adults and four children in her immediate group are seeking to return, while several other Ghanaians are also facing similar difficulties.

Ms Amenuvegbe said she had lived in South Africa for 14 years and worked as a hairdresser before immigration-related challenges forced her to stop working.

She added that the situation had become particularly difficult for Ghanaians without valid work permits, and urged the government to consider extending the evacuation exercise to allow those still in distress to return home.

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