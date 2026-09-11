Freehold, Leasehold, and the 50-Year Rule: What Foreign and Diaspora buyers can actually own in Ghana

One of the most confusing and most important questions for anyone buying property in Ghana, especially from the diaspora or abroad, is deceptively simple: what do you actually own when you buy? The answer involves freehold, leasehold, a fifty-year rule, and a meaningful difference between what citizens and non-citizens can hold, and it is set out clearly in the Land Act 2020.

Getting this right matters, because it determines the security and the term of your ownership, and because sellers do sometimes describe interests loosely. This guide explains the Ghanaian land tenure system in plain language, grounded in the actual legislation, so you know exactly what you are buying before you commit.

Quao Realty structures every sale with clear, properly documented tenure, so you know exactly what you own. Buy with clear title through Quao Realty or call 0277890000.

Freehold vs Leasehold: The Basic Difference

Start with the two core concepts. Freehold means owning land outright, with no time limit. Leasehold means holding the exclusive right to use and occupy land for a fixed term, which can be renewed, granted by the landowner.

In many countries freehold is the default. In Ghana, it is the reverse for most buyers, and this is not an accident of the market but a matter of law. Understanding why requires understanding that a large majority of land in Ghana is stool, skin, clan, or family land, held by traditional authorities on behalf of their communities rather than owned outright by individuals.

Why Freehold Is Heavily Restricted

Here is the fact that surprises most first-time buyers, and it now sits in black-letter law. The Land Act 2020 (Act 1036), which took effect on 23 December 2020 and consolidated Ghana's previously scattered land laws into one statute, restricts freehold in two distinct ways.

First, Section 9 prohibits the creation of any freehold interest in stool, skin, clan, or family land, however described. Since that category covers most land in Ghana, it means new freehold simply cannot be created over the bulk of the country's land, regardless of the buyer's nationality. Second, Section 10 prohibits granting any freehold interest to a person who is not a citizen of Ghana, and states that any agreement, deed, or conveyance attempting to do so is void.

The practical consequence is that when you buy residential property in Ghana, you are almost always acquiring a leasehold interest, and that is completely normal, expected, and secure. It is how nearly all residential land legitimately changes hands. Common-law freehold still exists for Ghanaian citizens in limited contexts, but most family and stool land can no longer be transferred as freehold at all.

The Citizen Position: Up to 99 Years

For Ghanaian citizens, the maximum leasehold term is generally up to 99 years. The Land Act 2020 clarified this 99-year maximum for citizens, per legal analysis of Act 1036. For practical purposes,s a 99-year lease functions much like permanent ownership: it comfortably spans multiple generations, is renewable, and can be bought, sold, inherited, and mortgaged.

For a citizen buyer, this is the strongest position generally available in the Ghanaian system, and it is one concrete reason that establishing Ghanaian citizenship, where a diaspora buyer is eligible, carries a real property benefit and not only a symbolic one.

Quao Realty helps both citizen and non-citizen buyers secure the strongest tenure available to them. Discuss your ownership options with Quao Realty or call 0277890000.

The 50-Year Rule for Non-Citizens, Precisely Stated

For non-citizens, the law is specific. Section 10(6) of the Land Act 2020 provides that no interest may be created that vests in a non-citizen a leasehold for a term exceeding fifty years at any one time. This restates and codifies the long-standing constitutional restriction, and it is the single most important tenure fact for any foreign buyer.

Several points make this less restrictive than it first sounds. The phrase at any one time is key: the fifty-year limit applies per grant, and the lease is renewable, so it is not a hard expiry of your relationship with the land. The restriction applies to the land only; a foreign buyer owns the building itself outright. As the RICS and GhIS-affiliated Property Databank guide states plainly, a non-citizen, including a diaspora member who does not hold Ghanaian citizenship, can legally own property but only on a leasehold basis, with a maximum term of 50 years, and cannot hold freehold regardless of how the transaction is described. The leasehold is registrable at the Lands Commission, fully mortgageable during its term, and transferable by sale, gift, or inheritance. For most buyers holding a home or investment over a normal horizon, a renewable fifty-year lease provides secure, fully usable ownership.

One practical warning that every credible legal source repeats: if a seller offers a non-citizen a freehold, it will not stand in law. Section 10 makes such a conveyance void. Never accept a freehold description as a non-citizen; insist on a properly documented leasehold.

A Note on Companies

There is a detail that catches some investors who plan to buy through a company. The Land Act 2020 defines a non-Ghanaian company as one with more than forty per cent of its shareholding or ownership held by non-Ghanaian citizens, per LexAfrica's analysis of the Act. A company that crosses that threshold is treated as a non-citizen for land purposes and falls under the same fifty-year leasehold cap. Structuring a purchase through a company does not by itself escape the rule, so take specific legal advice before assuming a corporate route changes your tenure position.

The Diaspora and Dual-Citizen Position

This is where the distinction becomes practically important. A diaspora buyer who holds Ghanaian citizenship, including dual citizenship, is treated as a citizen for tenure purposes and can therefore access the up-to-99-year leasehold rather than the 50-year non-citizen cap.

For a diaspora buyer weighing whether to formalise Ghanaian citizenship, this is a concrete advantage: it roughly doubles the maximum land tenure available to you and places you in the strongest ownership position in the system. It is one of several reasons the homecoming and citizenship pathways carry real financial substance.

Why Buying an Apartment Simplifies the Tenure Question

For many diaspora and foreign buyers, buying an apartment in a professionally developed building simplifies the entire tenure question. In a well-structured development, the developer has already established the leasehold interest in the underlying land and grants each buyer a clear, documented interest in their unit, with the tenure terms set out transparently and correctly under the Land Act.

This removes much of the complexity and risk that comes with individually acquiring and verifying leasehold on a raw plot, and it protects you from the exact trap the law warns against: being sold an interest described in terms that do not hold up. You are buying a defined unit with defined, lawful tenure from a developer who has done the groundwork. Choosing a reputable developer that structures tenure correctly is, once again, the safest route into Ghanaian property.

Quao Realty sets out tenure terms clearly and lawfully on every unit, so foreign and diaspora buyers know exactly where they stand. Get clarity on ownership with Quao Realty or call 0277890000.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can foreigners own land in Ghana?

Foreigners can own property but not freehold. Under Section 10 of the Land Act 2020, and consistent with the 1992 Constitution, non-citizens cannot be granted a freehold interest, and any deed attempting it is void. Non-citizens are limited to a renewable leasehold not exceeding 50 years at any one time. The buyer owns the building outright and holds a long lease on the land, registrable at the Lands Commission, fully mortgageable, and transferable.

What is the difference between freehold and leasehold in Ghana?

Freehold means owning land outright with no time limit; leasehold means the right to use land for a fixed, renewable term. In Ghana, freehold is heavily restricted: Section 9 of the Land Act 2020 bars creating freehold in stool, skin, clan, or family land (most land in the country), and Section 10 bars any freehold to non-citizens. So nearly all residential land changes hands as leasehold, up to 99 years for citizens and up to 50 years for non-citizens.

How long is a property lease in Ghana for citizens versus foreigners?

Under the Land Act 2020, citizens can hold up to 99 years, the longest tenure generally available; non-citizens are limited to a leasehold not exceeding 50 years at any one time. Both are renewable. Ghanaian or dual citizenship raises the maximum from 50 to 99 years, a concrete advantage for diaspora buyers, though a renewable 50-year lease is sufficient for most ownership horizons.

Related Reading

Sources

Land Act 2020 (Act 1036), Sections 9 and 10, effective 23 December 2020 (full text via Ghana Parliament repository and legal databases)

1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, restriction on foreign freehold ownership

Property Databank (RICS and GhIS affiliated), Ghana Land and Property Guide (June 2026)

Ownkey, Types of Land Title in Ghana Explained (May 2026)

LexAfrica, Key Highlights of Ghana's Land Act 2020, on the 40 per cent non-Ghanaian company definition

Herald Law GH and Ghana Bound, freehold vs leasehold analysis under Act 1036 (2025 to 2026)

This is a sponsored feature. Quao Realty is a Ghanaian luxury real estate developer. The tenure rules cited are drawn from the Land Act 2020 (Act 1036) and the 1992 Constitution and are accurate to the best available information in 2026, but land law is complex and fact-specific, and legislation can be amended. This article is general information only and does not constitute legal advice. Always engage a Ghana Bar Association licensed lawyer to confirm the tenure, term, and validity of any specific property interest before you buy.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.