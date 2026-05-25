Elikplim Akurugu distributes school uniforms to public basic schools in Dome-Kwabenya

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, has distributed school uniforms to several public basic schools

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, has distributed school uniforms to several public basic schools within the constituency as part of efforts to support education and improve learning conditions for pupils.

The initiative, which targeted both girls and boys in the public schools, forms part of the MP’s broader commitment to promoting quality education and easing the burden on parents.

The distribution exercise, which benefited several schools including Adenkrebi M/A Basic School, Akporman Model Basic School, Atomic Hills Demo Basic Schools 1 and 2, Dome M/A Basic Schools, and Kwabenya Atomic M/A Schools, was witnessed by teachers, students, and education authorities.

Speaking during the exercise, Akurugu said the initiative forms part of her commitment to reducing the burden on parents while encouraging school attendance among children.

“Education remains one of the strongest tools for transforming lives and communities. As your Member of Parliament, I believe no child should stay out of school because of lack of uniform,” she stated.

She added that investing in children is investing in the future of the constituency.

“These children are future leaders, doctors, engineers, teachers and entrepreneurs. We must create the right environment for them to learn with confidence and dignity,” she said.

The Director of Education for the Ga-East municipality, Mr. Eric Sey, commended the Member of Parliament for what he described as a timely and impactful intervention.

“This support will go a long way to improve enrolment and boost the confidence of many pupils. We appreciate Hon. Elikplim Akurugu for consistently showing commitment to education in the constituency,” Mr. Sey said.

Deputy Director in charge of Finance and Administration, Mr. Seth Anyomi, also praised the effort of the MP, noting that the gesture demonstrates genuine concern for the welfare of school children.

“This is a laudable initiative. The burden on some parents is enormous, and this intervention will bring relief to many households. We are grateful to the MP for partnering with the education directorate to support our schools,” he noted.

Teachers and school authorities at the beneficiary schools expressed appreciation for the donation, describing it as a morale booster for both pupils and parents.

Some of the students who received the uniforms could not hide their excitement, with many beaming with smiles as they posed in their new school attire.

School authorities say the exercise is expected to positively impact attendance and participation among pupils, especially those from vulnerable homes.

The distribution exercise forms part of Faustina Elikplim Akurugu’s broader education support agenda aimed at improving access to quality education within the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency.

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