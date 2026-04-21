MP for Dome-Kwabenya Akurugu supports BECE Candidates with Maths sets

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Elikplim Akurugu, has distributed mathematical sets to all Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates across the constituency as part of efforts to support education and improve academic performance.

The exercise, which covered several junior high schools within the constituency, is aimed at equipping candidates with essential tools needed for their examinations while easing the financial burden on parents.

Speaking during the distribution, Akurugu encouraged the students to remain focused and confident as they prepare for their exams.

“This support is to ensure that no student is left behind due to lack of basic examination materials. I urge you all to study hard, believe in yourselves, and make the constituency proud,” she said.

She noted that education remains a key priority in her development agenda and reaffirmed her commitment to creating opportunities for young people in Dome-Kwabenya.

Some beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the gesture, describing it as timely and helpful in their exam preparations.

In an interview, a teacher at one of the beneficiary schools commended the initiative.

“This intervention has come at the right time. It will go a long way to support the students, especially those who could not afford these materials,” the teacher said.

Parents and community members also lauded the MP for her continuous investment in education, noting that such initiatives contribute significantly to improving learning outcomes in the constituency.

The distribution of mathematical sets forms part of a broader educational support programme by the MP, aimed at enhancing academic performance and promoting equal opportunities for students across Dome-Kwabenya.

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