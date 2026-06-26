Dome-Kwabenya MP distributes fertilisers to farmers to enhance food production

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, has distributed thousands of bags of fertilisers to farmers across the constituency as part of efforts to improve agricultural productivity and strengthen food security.

The support package includes 2,000 bags of 25kg NPK fertiliser, 300 bags of 50kg urea, and 200 cartons of liquid organic fertiliser to benefit crop and vegetable farmers in various communities.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, the MP said the intervention is aimed at easing the burden on farmers while increasing food production within the constituency.

"Agriculture remains one of the key drivers of our economy, and supporting our farmers is essential to ensuring food security and improving livelihoods. These fertilisers are meant to boost production, and I urge every beneficiary to use them strictly for farming purposes," she stated.

Mrs. Akurugu cautioned beneficiaries against selling the fertilisers, stressing that the inputs were procured solely to support farming activities.

"These fertilisers are not for sale. They have been provided to help increase yields and improve the incomes of our farmers. Anyone who diverts them for personal gain defeats the purpose of this intervention," she warned.

She explained that the exercise forms part of a support programme initiated last year, which received positive feedback from farmers and prompted renewed requests for assistance this farming season.

According to the MP, mechanisms have been put in place to monitor the use of the fertilisers to ensure they are applied appropriately on farms.

The Director of Agriculture at the Ga East Municipal Assembly, Madam Marianne Dompey, confirmed that farmers from communities including Abokobi, Papao, Atomic, Westlands and Evergreen were among the beneficiaries.

She said each registered farmer received a combination of NPK fertiliser, urea and liquid organic fertiliser based on their farming needs.

"Our extension officers will continue to work closely with the farmers to ensure the fertilisers are applied correctly. Proper usage will help improve crop yields and maximise the impact of this support," Madam Dompey said.

She added that beneficiaries were organised into farmer groups to ensure an orderly and transparent distribution process, noting that the exercise would continue until all the available fertilisers had been distributed.

Some of the beneficiary farmers expressed gratitude to the MP and the government for the timely intervention, describing it as a major relief at a time when the cost of agricultural inputs continues to rise.

"The cost of fertiliser has become a challenge for many of us. This support will reduce our production costs and help us cultivate more land this season," one farmer said.

Another beneficiary pledged that the farmers would use the fertilisers responsibly.

"We appreciate this assistance and assure the MP that these inputs will be used for their intended purpose. We are committed to increasing food production and making the most of this opportunity," the farmer added.

The fertiliser distribution forms part of ongoing efforts by the Dome-Kwabenya MP to support local farmers, enhance agricultural productivity and contribute to improved food security within the constituency.

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